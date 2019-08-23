Perritt Capital Management Boosted Position in Tecnoglass Shs (TGLS) by $570,689 as Valuation Declined; Dana Investment Advisors Has Lowered Holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) by $2.09 Million

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tecnoglass Inc Shs (TGLS) by 58.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 81,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.56% . The institutional investor held 221,279 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 139,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tecnoglass Inc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.18. About 22,052 shares traded. Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) has declined 18.11% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.11% the S&P500. Some Historical TGLS News: 14/03/2018 – TECNOGLASS INC – IN 2018, ANTICIPATES REVENUES TO GROW TO A RANGE OF $345.0 TO $365.0 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass 1Q Rev $84.9M; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass 4Q Rev $84.3M; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass 4Q EPS 3c; 02/04/2018 – Tecnoglass Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 9-10; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 24/05/2018 – Tecnoglass Short-Interest Ratio Rises 123% to 47 Days; 07/05/2018 – TECNOGLASS COMPLETES PAYMENT OBLIGATIONS FOR PURCHASE OF GM&P; 26/04/2018 – Rutabaga Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Tecnoglass; 09/05/2018 – TECNOGLASS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 18,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 232,526 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.65M, down from 250,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $103.51. About 887,725 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations; 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net $218.7M; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8,683 shares to 163,460 shares, valued at $26.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 301,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 984,994 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL).

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (NYSE:RCL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Celebrity Apex Defines The Peak European Experience – GuruFocus.com” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Be Disappointed With Their 87% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Built A List Of Growing Companies And Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Made The Cut – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wendell David Inc has 2,000 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Hl Financial Service Lc has invested 0.05% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Scout Invests owns 105,421 shares. Affinity Investment Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 57,402 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.06% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Advisory Networks Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Srb Corporation holds 0.07% or 6,034 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 6,940 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Primecap Management Ca reported 0.81% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.06% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Cetera Ltd Company holds 1,887 shares. 73 are held by Farmers & Merchants. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 38,871 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Moreover, Samlyn Cap Llc has 0.7% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.36 earnings per share, up 9.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $908.27M for 5.94 P/E if the $4.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.45, from 3.75 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold TGLS shares while 6 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 4.68 million shares or 48.73% more from 3.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rutabaga Capital Lc Ma stated it has 1.33% of its portfolio in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). Monarch Prns Asset Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 102,510 shares. Tower Lc (Trc) reported 2,125 shares. Northern Trust reported 23,931 shares stake. Sei has invested 0% in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). Pinnacle Assoc Ltd reported 0.01% stake. National Investment Svcs Inc Wi has 0.49% invested in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) for 60,796 shares. Vanguard Gp owns 203,723 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based Perritt Capital Mgmt has invested 0.6% in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). Blackrock Incorporated has 0% invested in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). Awm invested 0.48% in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). Polaris Cap Ltd reported 0.15% stake. Wells Fargo Company Mn owns 37,411 shares. Bancorp Of America De holds 0% or 2,783 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability invested in 173,136 shares.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $266.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Century Casinos Inc (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 36,000 shares to 321,250 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 83,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 298,850 shares, and cut its stake in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc Com New.