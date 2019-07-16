Perritt Capital Management Boosted Its Profire Energy Com (PFIE) Holding; Hcp (HCP) Shareholder Lasalle Investment Management Securities Lowered Stake

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 14.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 36,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 219,714 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, down from 256,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.31. About 1.85 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 31.11% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to Its Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – FUNDAMENTAL ADVISORS BUYS MEZZANINE LOAN FROM HCP FOR $112M; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms HCP at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment for $112M; 03/05/2018 – HCP 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 48C, EST. 46C; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M; 22/05/2018 – Medicx Launches PROximity HCP For Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting of Healthcare Practitioners; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC HCP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q EPS 8c; 20/04/2018 – DJ HCP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCP)

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Profire Energy Inc Com (PFIE) by 161.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 632,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 392,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Profire Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.5. About 84,272 shares traded. Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) has declined 64.14% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.57% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIE News: 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in Profire Energy; 05/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 12; 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ Profire Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIE); 09/05/2018 – Profire Energy 1Q EPS 4c; 04/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 11; 07/03/2018 – Correct: Profire Energy FY Rev $38.2M; 07/03/2018 – Profire Energy 4Q Rev $38.2M; 07/03/2018 Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold PFIE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 20.67 million shares or 6.03% more from 19.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Management Ltd Llc stated it has 320,455 shares. Strs Ohio owns 110,600 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 0% invested in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Wisconsin-based Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.15% in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Tocqueville Asset Management Lp accumulated 0.03% or 1.19M shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag accumulated 182,084 shares. Westwood Mngmt Corporation Il accumulated 0.02% or 80,000 shares. California Employees Retirement owns 0% invested in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) for 25,000 shares. Van Den Berg I owns 192,601 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 6,495 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 7 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 10,256 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Llc reported 252,600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE).

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $266.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:BRSS) by 25,348 shares to 83,629 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 83,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 298,850 shares, and cut its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:BWFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm Investments owns 8.45 million shares. Northern Trust reported 8.54M shares. First Mercantile accumulated 29,683 shares. Numerixs Invest accumulated 28,800 shares. Heitman Real Ltd invested 1.8% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp has 0.12% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 37,350 shares. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Llp stated it has 18,409 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank stated it has 0.02% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.01% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Cbre Clarion Lc reported 2.80M shares. The Massachusetts-based Amer And Communications has invested 0.04% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Cipher Capital LP stated it has 0.34% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Orrstown Serv stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Daiwa Secs Grp Inc has invested 1.28% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Com Bancorporation owns 16,413 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. HCP’s profit will be $205.54M for 18.78 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Communications Corp by 134,888 shares to 453,464 shares, valued at $90.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 2.51M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.52M shares, and has risen its stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI).

