Perritt Capital Management Boosted Holding in Tecnoglass Shs (TGLS) by $570,689 as Share Value Declined; As Oraclecorp (ORCL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Cut by $3.95 Million Its Position

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tecnoglass Inc Shs (TGLS) by 58.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 81,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 221,279 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 139,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tecnoglass Inc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.73M market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.89. About 57,599 shares traded. Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) has declined 20.54% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical TGLS News: 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass Sees 2018 Rev $345M-$365M; 14/03/2018 – TECNOGLASS INC – IN 2018, ANTICIPATES REVENUES TO GROW TO A RANGE OF $345.0 TO $365.0 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass 1Q Rev $84.9M; 08/03/2018 TECNOGLASS ANNOUNCES TIMING OF REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FOR FIRST QUARTER 2018; 07/05/2018 – TECNOGLASS COMPLETES PAYMENT OBLIGATIONS FOR PURCHASE OF GM&P; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass Expects 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $71.0M-$81.0M; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass Sees FY Rev $345M-$365M; 14/03/2018 – TECNOGLASS – FOR FY18 EXPECTS TO SEE GROWTH IN COMMERCIAL CONSTRUCTION MARKETS AND ADDITIONAL MARKET SHARE GAINS IN U.S., COLOMBIAN AND OTHER LATIN AMERICAN MARKETS; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass 4Q Adj EPS 8c

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Oraclecorp (ORCL) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd sold 74,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 632,532 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.97 million, down from 707,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Oraclecorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.53. About 14.35M shares traded or 4.21% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL FINAL DIV/SHR 130 RUPEES; 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on healthcare, dividends, Geico; 14/05/2018 – Oracle: Oracle grew the fastest out of the top 10 #PaaS vendors in CY2016 as well as CY2017. Source: @IDC Public Cloud Serv…; 13/04/2018 – TCS recognized as `Best in Class’ in Oracle SaaS Implementation Services in Europe by PAC; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd; 10/04/2018 – Oracle AI Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 29/05/2018 – @NeYoCompound would love to meet Warren Buffett, but doesn’t have any pressing finance or business questions for the Oracle of Omaha; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $266.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 5,041 shares to 5,416 shares, valued at $405,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ooma Inc Com by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc Com New.

