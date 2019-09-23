Perrigo Company (PRGO) Shareholder Gabelli Funds Lifted Holding; As Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Shares Rose, Carroll Financial Associates Has Lifted Position by $654,412

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 18.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 4,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 30,833 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.31M, up from 26,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.64 million shares traded or 194.28% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 18/04/2018 – RIVAL OFFER DISCLOSED IN JOINT DISNEY-FOX PROXY FILING; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Perrigo Company (PRGO) by 11.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 167,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.98M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Perrigo Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $55.24. About 1.08 million shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 07/03/2018 – Perrigo Announces Final FDA Approval and Planned Launch for the Store Brand OTC Equivalent of Mucinex® DM Maximum Strength Ext; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo 1Q Net $81M; 11/05/2018 – Perrigo No Longer Expects Benefit of About 9c/Shr for Generic Included in 2018 Earnings Guidanc; 03/05/2018 – Perrigo Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S UNIT FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO, TARO FOR SERNIVO; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo 1Q EPS 57c; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 24/05/2018 – Perrigo: Promius Pharma LLC Initiated Patent Litigation; 16/05/2018 – Moneyweb (ZA): Aspen’s infant formula unit is said to draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 14/05/2018 – Perrigo Confirms First to File Patent Challenge for Generic Version of Ultravate(R) Lotion, 0.05%

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57 billion and $1.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Powershares Ftse Rafi Us 1500 S/M Pt by 7,928 shares to 30,503 shares, valued at $3.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Emerging Markets Etf (EEMV) by 33,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,265 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP).

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90 billion and $15.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc B:Rok (NYSE:ROK) by 26,000 shares to 312,200 shares, valued at $51.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:TYL) by 33,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,400 shares, and cut its stake in Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN).