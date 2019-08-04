Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO) to pay $0.21 on Sep 17, 2019; Superior Uniform Group (SGC) Has 2.46 Sentiment

Superior Uniform Group Inc (SGC) investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.88, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 32 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 13 sold and reduced their equity positions in Superior Uniform Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 5.18 million shares, up from 5.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Superior Uniform Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 11 Increased: 23 New Position: 9.

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) is expected to pay $0.21 on Sep 17, 2019. (NYSE:PRGO) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. Perrigo Company PLC’s current price of $52.41 translates into 0.40% yield. Perrigo Company PLC’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.41. About 1.00 million shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 11/05/2018 – Perrigo Doesn’t Expect to Meet Goal of Launching Generic of ProAir in 4Q; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo 1Q Net $81M; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S UNIT FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO; 07/03/2018 – PERRIGO FINAL FDA OK FOR EQUIV MUCINEX DM MAXIMUM ER TABLETS; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH DAIRY GROUP LACTALIS AND AUSTRALIA’S INOVA PHARMACEUTICALS ARE ALSO WEIGHING OFFERS FOR A STAKE IN ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT – BLOOMBERG; 11/04/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – LAUNCH OF STORE BRAND OMEPRAZOLE DELAYED RELEASE ORALLY DISINTEGRATING TABLETS 20MG; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY – DOES NOT EXPECT TO ACHIEVE ABOUT $0.09 PER SHARE BENEFIT THAT WAS INCLUDED IN 2018 REPORTED & ADJ EPS GUIDANCE RANGE; 07/03/2018 – PERRIGO: FINAL FDA APPROVAL, PLANNED LAUNCH FOR STORE BRAND OTC; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.90 TO $3.30; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR

Among 5 analysts covering Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Perrigo Company plc had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $47 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, March 15.

Perrigo Company plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, markets, and distributes over-the-counter consumer goods and pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.13 billion. It offers OTC products in various categories, including cough, cold, allergy and sinus, analgesic, gastrointestinal, smoking cessation, infant formula and food, animal health, diagnostic products, natural health and vitamins, personal care and derma-therapeutics, lifestyle, and anti-parasite; consumer healthcare products; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements. It has a 62.77 P/E ratio. The firm also provides generic and specialty pharmaceutical prescription drugs, such as creams, ointments, lotions, gels, shampoos, foams, suppositories, sprays, liquids, suspensions, solutions, powders, controlled substances, injectables, hormones, oral solid dosage forms, and oral liquid formulations.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold Perrigo Company plc shares while 71 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 112.54 million shares or 1.10% more from 111.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement invested in 0.03% or 5,465 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp invested in 20,841 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 61,785 shares. Wellington Management Grp Llp has 168,027 shares. Fruth Invest Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). 3.27M are held by Brown Brothers Harriman And. Gamco Et Al accumulated 20,000 shares. Prudential Financial reported 166,926 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel reported 0.01% stake. Washington Tru Bancorporation reported 0% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 6,600 shares. Service Corporation holds 0% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) or 116 shares. Aperio Limited Liability invested in 101,922 shares. Moors Cabot Inc invested in 0.04% or 12,882 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation has 0.02% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Superior Uniform Group, Inc. manufactures and sells various apparel and accessories in the United States. The company has market cap of $239.82 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Uniforms and Related Products, and Remote Staffing Solutions. It has a 15.07 P/E ratio. The Uniforms and Related Products segment makes and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for the personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels, commercial buildings, residential buildings, and food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. for 208,977 shares. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owns 308,176 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perritt Capital Management Inc has 0.4% invested in the company for 64,491 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Investment Management Corp. has invested 0.27% in the stock. Menta Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 27,397 shares.