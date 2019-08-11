Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO) to pay $0.21 on Sep 17, 2019; Maverick Capital LTD Trimmed Its Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Stake

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) is expected to pay $0.21 on Sep 17, 2019. (NYSE:PRGO) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. Perrigo Company PLC’s current price of $46.90 translates into 0.45% yield. Perrigo Company PLC’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 2.25 million shares traded or 84.31% up from the average. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 14/05/2018 – CORRECT: PERRIGO CONFIRMS PATENT CHALLENGE ON ULTRAVATE LOTION; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO – EXPECTS TO RECEIVE A COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER FROM U.S. FDA REGARDING ITS ANDA FOR ITS GENERIC VERSION OF PROAIR INHALATION AEROSOL; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo 1Q Net $81M; 07/03/2018 Perrigo Announces Final FDA Approval And Planned Launch For The Store Brand OTC Equivalent Of Mucinex(R) DM Maximum Strength Extended Release Tablets; 24/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY – PATENT LITIGATION REGARDING PERRIGO’S PARAGRAPH IV ABBREVIATED NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR BETAMETHASONE DIPROPIONATE, 0.05% SPRAY; 07/03/2018 – PERRIGO REPORTS FINAL FDA APPROVAL & PLANNED LAUNCH FOR STORE B; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO EXPECTS COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER ON GENERIC PROAIR; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO CONFIRMS FIRST TO FILE PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC VER; 11/05/2018 – Perrigo Expects Complete Response Letter On Generic Version Of ProAir®; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) stake by 72.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 76,680 shares as Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS)’s stock rose 14.71%. The Maverick Capital Ltd holds 29,580 shares with $762,000 value, down from 106,260 last quarter. Seaworld Entmt Inc now has $2.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $33.01. About 1.72M shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.73; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Rises Above Expectations As Attendance Increases — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 08/05/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Exclusive: SeaWorld San Antonio president talks new messaging and momentum; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Likely to Face SEC Claims Over Misleading Investors; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss $62.8M; 30/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Thomas Cook gives SeaWorld three-month ultimatum to fix animal welfare concerns over treatment of killer whales or; 26/03/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – DENISE GODREAU IS LEAVING HER POSITION AS THE CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld: No Current Employee Has Received an SEC Wells Notice

Among 5 analysts covering Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Perrigo Company plc had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by RBC Capital Markets. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PRGO in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, February 25. The stock of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold Perrigo Company plc shares while 71 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 112.54 million shares or 1.10% more from 111.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 44,421 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co stated it has 48,512 shares. Parametrica Management holds 1.14% or 11,194 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Company has invested 0.13% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 27,660 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lsv Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 341,900 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Nomura Asset Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 22,493 shares. Franklin Resources, a California-based fund reported 6.85M shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 204,844 shares. Starr Intll Incorporated reported 27,960 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Insurance Of America invested 0% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.01% or 7,000 shares. Principal Gru reported 185,569 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 22 shares.

Perrigo Company plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, markets, and distributes over-the-counter consumer goods and pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.38 billion. It offers OTC products in various categories, including cough, cold, allergy and sinus, analgesic, gastrointestinal, smoking cessation, infant formula and food, animal health, diagnostic products, natural health and vitamins, personal care and derma-therapeutics, lifestyle, and anti-parasite; consumer healthcare products; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements. It has a 73.4 P/E ratio. The firm also provides generic and specialty pharmaceutical prescription drugs, such as creams, ointments, lotions, gels, shampoos, foams, suppositories, sprays, liquids, suspensions, solutions, powders, controlled substances, injectables, hormones, oral solid dosage forms, and oral liquid formulations.

Among 6 analysts covering SeaWorld (NYSE:SEAS), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. SeaWorld had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of SEAS in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Thursday, March 28. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, March 1. The stock of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by SunTrust. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). 9,347 are held by Stifel Finance Corp. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 0.04% or 550,225 shares. Northern accumulated 759,919 shares. 4,345 are owned by Ameritas Prtn Inc. Ameriprise Finance, a Minnesota-based fund reported 134,845 shares. Simcoe Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 7.42% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Gotham Asset Limited Liability Co accumulated 482,592 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Co reported 722,926 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Ruggie Gru reported 300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 10,000 were accumulated by Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj. Vanguard Grp Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6.29M shares. Convergence Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp owns 0.3% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 53,625 shares. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 1.14M shares.