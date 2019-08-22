Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO) to pay $0.21 on Sep 17, 2019; Last Week Curtiss-Wright (CW) Coverage

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) is expected to pay $0.21 on Sep 17, 2019. (NYSE:PRGO) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. Perrigo Company PLC’s current price of $47.92 translates into 0.44% yield. Perrigo Company PLC’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $47.92. About 718,668 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 11/04/2018 – Perrigo Launches Novel Omeprazole Orally Disintegrating Tablet to Treat Frequent Heartburn; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo 1Q Net $81M; 11/05/2018 – Perrigo Expects Complete Response Letter On Generic Version Of ProAir®; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO NO LONGER EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE 2018 BENEFIT OF 9C/SHR; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH DAIRY GROUP LACTALIS AND AUSTRALIA’S INOVA PHARMACEUTICALS ARE ALSO WEIGHING OFFERS FOR A STAKE IN ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT – BLOOMBERG; 07/03/2018 – PERRIGO FINAL FDA OK FOR EQUIV MUCINEX DM MAXIMUM ER TABLETS; 11/05/2018 – CORRECT: PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC PROAIR IN 4Q; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.26, REV VIEW $5.06 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Moneyweb (ZA): Aspen’s infant formula unit is said to draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 07/03/2018 – PERRIGO REPORTS FINAL FDA APPROVAL & PLANNED LAUNCH FOR STORE B

Among 2 analysts covering Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Curtiss-Wright has $14700 highest and $140 lowest target. $143.50’s average target is 17.80% above currents $121.82 stock price. Curtiss-Wright had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, February 28. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. See Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) latest ratings:

15/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $138.0000 New Target: $147.0000 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $123 New Target: $140 Maintain

The stock increased 0.66% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $121.82. About 149,667 shares traded. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 2.28% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 03/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Completes Acquisition Of Dresser-Rand Government Business; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – AWARD WAS RECEIVED FROM HUNTINGTON INGALLS, NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING TO SUPPORT PLANNED SHIP CONSTRUCTION; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright 1Q EPS 98c; 19/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright’s Industrial Division Farris 3800L Series Pressure Relief Valve Receives ASME Approval; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 Million Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 23/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 Million Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Cuts 2018 View To EPS $5.47-EPS $5.62; 02/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT 1Q EPS 98C, EST. 87C; 21/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT TO UTILIZE $50M IN REPATRIATED FOREIGN CASH TO

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and overhauls precision components, and engineered services and products primarily to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.21 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power. It has a 18.13 P/E ratio. The Commercial/Industrial segment offers industrial vehicle products, such as electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters; sensors, controls and electro-mechanical actuation components, and utility systems used in commercial aircrafts; valves primarily to the industrial and naval defense markets; and surface technology services, including shot peening, laser peening, coatings, and advanced testing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold Curtiss-Wright Corporation shares while 80 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.65 million shares or 6.39% less from 33.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Natl Bank holds 0.02% or 27,734 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 0.01% or 483,648 shares. Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.06% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Federated Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Clark Cap Mngmt Group reported 26,063 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 285,432 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corporation has 0.14% invested in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt reported 5,321 shares. Ohio-based Fort Washington Advisors Oh has invested 0.17% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Cim Invest Mangement stated it has 0.13% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Washington Cap has invested 0.49% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). 22,008 are held by Paloma Mgmt Communications. Moreover, Howe And Rusling Inc has 0% invested in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). 3,938 were reported by Glenmede Trust Company Na.

More notable recent Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Curtiss-Wright (CW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Curtiss-Wright to Participate in Seaport Global Energy and Industrials Conference – Business Wire” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Curtiss-Wright awarded $80 in submarine contracts – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Perrigo Company plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, markets, and distributes over-the-counter consumer goods and pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.52 billion. It offers OTC products in various categories, including cough, cold, allergy and sinus, analgesic, gastrointestinal, smoking cessation, infant formula and food, animal health, diagnostic products, natural health and vitamins, personal care and derma-therapeutics, lifestyle, and anti-parasite; consumer healthcare products; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements. It has a 74.99 P/E ratio. The firm also provides generic and specialty pharmaceutical prescription drugs, such as creams, ointments, lotions, gels, shampoos, foams, suppositories, sprays, liquids, suspensions, solutions, powders, controlled substances, injectables, hormones, oral solid dosage forms, and oral liquid formulations.

More notable recent Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Starboard cuts Perrigo stake under 5% – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Perrigo Announces Patent Litigation Settlement for the Generic Version of Nascobal® Nasal Spray – GuruFocus.com” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Would Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “PetIQ CEO: Q2 Boosted By Sales To ‘Pet Parents’ – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Perrigo Company plc has $107 highest and $47 lowest target. $61.40’s average target is 28.13% above currents $47.92 stock price. Perrigo Company plc had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Wells Fargo. RBC Capital Markets maintained Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) rating on Friday, March 15. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $48 target. The stock of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26. RBC Capital Markets maintained Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) rating on Thursday, February 28. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $48 target. The stock of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Cantor Fitzgerald.