Perrigo Co (PRGO) Hold Rating Kept at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey; The Target Price per Share is Set to $55.0000; Lindsay (LNN) Has 1.38 Sentiment

The stock increased 0.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 34,750 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 11/05/2018 – Perrigo Expects Complete Response Letter On Generic Version Of ProAir®; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.90 TO $3.30; 06/04/2018 – lmpax Launches a Generic Version of Estrace® Cream (estradiol vaginal cream, USP, 0.01%); 23/03/2018 – Perrigo CEO John Hendrickson 2017 Total Pay $8.3M; 16/05/2018 – Moneyweb (ZA): Aspen’s infant formula unit is said to draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 24/05/2018 – PERRIGO CONFIRMS PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC SERNIVO SPRAY; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO – EXPECTS TO RECEIVE A COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER FROM U.S. FDA REGARDING ITS ANDA FOR ITS GENERIC VERSION OF PROAIR INHALATION AEROSOL; 11/05/2018 – Perrigo Expects Complete Response Letter on Generic Version of ProAir; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – UNIT ANTICIPATES LAWSUIT WILL TRIGGER A 30 MONTH STAY OF FDA APPROVAL OF PERRIGO’S AND TARO’S ANDAS; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY – DOES NOT EXPECT TO ACHIEVE ABOUT $0.09 PER SHARE BENEFIT THAT WAS INCLUDED IN 2018 REPORTED & ADJ EPS GUIDANCE RANGE

Perrigo Company plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, markets, and distributes over-the-counter consumer goods and pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.42 billion. It offers OTC products in various categories, including cough, cold, allergy and sinus, analgesic, gastrointestinal, smoking cessation, infant formula and food, animal health, diagnostic products, natural health and vitamins, personal care and derma-therapeutics, lifestyle, and anti-parasite; consumer healthcare products; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements. It has a 85.35 P/E ratio. The firm also provides generic and specialty pharmaceutical prescription drugs, such as creams, ointments, lotions, gels, shampoos, foams, suppositories, sprays, liquids, suspensions, solutions, powders, controlled substances, injectables, hormones, oral solid dosage forms, and oral liquid formulations.

Analysts await Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, down 12.84% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.09 per share. PRGO’s profit will be $129.24M for 14.35 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Perrigo Company plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $985.87 million. The companyÂ’s Irrigation segment makes and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand. It has a 175.77 P/E ratio. This segment also offers repair and replacement parts for irrigation systems and controls; water pumping stations and controls for agriculture, golf, landscape, and municipal markets under the Watertronics brand; filtration solutions for groundwater, agriculture, industrial, and heat transfer markets under the LAKOS brand; and M2M communication technology solutions, data acquisition and management systems, and custom electronic equipment under the Elecsys brand.

Analysts await Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.34 EPS, down 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. LNN’s profit will be $3.67 million for 67.21 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Lindsay Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $91.4. About 1,457 shares traded. Lindsay Corporation (LNN) has risen 0.39% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LNN News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Lindsay May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay 2Q Adj EPS 56c; 09/04/2018 – Lindsay at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay 2Q Rev $130.3M; 18/04/2018 – Lindsay Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 02/04/2018 – Lindsay Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Apr. 9; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q EPS 16C; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY CORP – BACKLOG OF UNSHIPPED ORDERS AT FEBRUARY 28, 2018 WAS $90.2 MLN, COMPARED WITH $62.3 MLN AT FEBRUARY 28, 2017; 06/03/2018 Lindsay Event Puts Focus on Precision Irrigation and Smart Farming Practices