Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) Stake Lifted by Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd; Chemical Financial (CHFC) Stake Held by Phocas Financial Corp

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 2.16M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.94M, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $47.35. About 356,022 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.05 TO $5.45; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO – EXPECTS TO RECEIVE A COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER FROM U.S. FDA REGARDING ITS ANDA FOR ITS GENERIC VERSION OF PROAIR INHALATION AEROSOL; 23/03/2018 – Perrigo CEO John Hendrickson 2017 Total Pay $8.3M; 07/03/2018 – PERRIGO REPORTS FINAL FDA APPROVAL & PLANNED LAUNCH FOR STORE B; 06/04/2018 – lmpax Launches a Generic Version of Estrace® Cream (estradiol vaginal cream, USP, 0.01%); 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.0 BLN TO $5.1 BLN; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO, PE FIRMS; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – UNIT ANTICIPATES LAWSUIT WILL TRIGGER A 30 MONTH STAY OF FDA APPROVAL OF PERRIGO’S AND TARO’S ANDAS; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO NO LONGER EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE 2018 BENEFIT OF 9C/SHR

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) by 21.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 29,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% . The institutional investor held 166,211 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.84M, up from 136,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Chemical Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 2.51 million shares traded or 184.39% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 27.39% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.39% the S&P500.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 393,160 shares to 643,704 shares, valued at $181.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PRGO shares while 71 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 112.54 million shares or 1.10% more from 111.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Prudential Fincl owns 0.01% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 166,926 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 209,904 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 0% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) or 150 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank owns 0.01% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 22,582 shares. Goodman Corporation reported 76,644 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co holds 0.01% or 8,876 shares in its portfolio. 7,580 are owned by Fincl Engines Advsrs Limited Liability. 687,500 were reported by First Eagle Investment Mngmt. Systematic Fin Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 11,600 shares. Moreover, Victory Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 7,748 shares. Franklin Res holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 6.85 million shares. Invesco stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc reported 45,454 shares.

More notable recent Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Perrigo Needs ‘Meet-Or-Beat’ Quarters, Deutsche Bank Says In Downgrade – Benzinga” on August 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA tentatively OKs Perrigo’s generic Finacea – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Perrigo: A Solid Consumer Goods Business With VC-Like Optionality – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PE firms eyeing Perrigo pharma business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.43 million activity. 10,100 shares valued at $395,789 were bought by Provost David T on Thursday, June 13. $249,611 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) was bought by SHAFER THOMAS C. $392,205 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) shares were bought by KLAESER DENNIS L.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progenics Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 551,957 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) by 81,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,366 shares, and cut its stake in Emergent Bio Solutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

More notable recent Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chemical Financial Corporation’s (CHFC) CEO David Provost on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chemical Financial and TCF Financial agree to merge – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Chemical Financial (CHFC) and TCF Financial (TFC) Announce Regulatory Approval for Merger of Equals – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold CHFC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 61.06 million shares or 2.37% more from 59.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colorado-based Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Shelton Cap Mgmt owns 217 shares. Regions Corporation has 0% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Optimum Advsrs reported 4,135 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 5,467 shares. Eagle Boston Management Inc holds 58,406 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. 107,600 are held by Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Corp. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 19,100 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 39,427 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 53,370 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 5,435 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 15,019 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Research has 18,615 shares. Fort Washington Invest Oh accumulated 702,396 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 60,247 shares.