Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) Shareholder Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Lifted Holding; As Novo (NVO) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Autus Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $3.97 Million

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.16 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.94 million, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $53.54. About 860,599 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 33.88% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.26, REV VIEW $5.06 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Perrigo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – PERRIGO – EFFECTIVE MARCH 8, CO TERMINATED EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENTS & REPLACED THEM WITH A NEW SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING AND TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT; 11/05/2018 – CORRECT: PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC PROAIR IN 4Q; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 11/04/2018 – Perrigo Launches Novel Omeprazole Orally Disintegrating Tablet to Treat Frequent Heartburn; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 24/05/2018 – Perrigo: Promius Pharma LLC Initiated Patent Litigation; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo Sees FY EPS $2.90-EPS $3.30

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 56.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 76,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,023 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, down from 135,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 1.09 million shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 6.08% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 30/04/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 2nd Wk, Contrave Advances: Obesity; 11/04/2018 – TESSA THERAPEUTICS NAMES FORMER NOVO NORDISK CHAIRMAN TO BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 21/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: REFIXIA ACHIEVES GREATER TOTAL FACTOR IX EXPOSURE; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – ADULTS WITH OBESITY TREATED WITH SEMAGLUTIDE LOST UP TO 13.8% OF THEIR BODY WEIGHT AFTER 52 WEEKS SIGNIFICANTLY MORE THAN THOSE TREATED WITH PLACEBO; 24/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Shows Clinically Meaningful Weight Loss in People Receiving Saxenda(R); 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK – TRANSACTION PART OF CO’S 2018 SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME OF UP TO DKK 14.0 BLN TO BE EXECUTED DURING 12 MONTHS PERIOD FROM 1 FEBRUARY 2018; 07/05/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 3rd Wk, Belviq Advances: Obesity; 09/05/2018 – Global Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players are AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN) by 22,237 shares to 37,050 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 1,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.43B for 20.35 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.09% negative EPS growth.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 393,160 shares to 643,704 shares, valued at $181.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

