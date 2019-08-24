Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) Shareholder Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Has Upped Its Position; As Bunge LTD (BG) Stock Value Rose, Fairpointe Capital Has Raised Stake by $6.89 Million

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Bunge Ltd. (BG) by 8.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 129,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 1.67 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.52M, up from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Bunge Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.22. About 803,883 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. COULD SHIP SOYBEANS TO SOUTH AMERICA IN LATE SUMMER: BUNGE; 19/04/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89; 13/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 13; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE MAY PREPARE IPO ON BRAZILIAN SUGAR MILLING THIS MONTH; 06/03/2018 – St Louis Bus Jrn: Bunge investor prepares to pressure company to sell; 23/03/2018 – BUNGE DIRECTOR ANDREAS FIBIG WON’T STAND FOR RE-ELECTION; 24/05/2018 – Bunge Announces Annual Meeting Results; 23/03/2018 – Bunge North America Welcomes ‘Grain Glitch’ Tax Change — Commodity Comment; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYSSELINA YANG, FORMERLY GLOBAL HEAD OF GRAINS AND OILSEEDS, NAMED COO; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Is a Top-15 Bunge Investor

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 2.16 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.94M, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $46.34. About 969,883 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO TO FILE PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC ULTRAVATE LOTION; 06/04/2018 – IMPAX LAUNCHES A GENERIC VERSION OF ESTRACE® CREAM (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL CREAM, USP, 0.01%); 06/04/2018 – IMPAX LABORATORIES INC – LAUNCHED GENERIC VERSION OF ESTRACE CREAM; 11/05/2018 – Perrigo Doesn’t Expect to Meet Goal of Launching Generic of ProAir in 4Q; 24/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY – PATENT LITIGATION REGARDING PERRIGO’S PARAGRAPH IV ABBREVIATED NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR BETAMETHASONE DIPROPIONATE, 0.05% SPRAY; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.05 TO $5.45, EST. $5.25; 03/05/2018 – Perrigo Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – PERRIGO – FINALIZING PLANS TO LAUNCH CO’S STORE BRAND EQUIVALENT OF MUCINEX DM MAXIMUM STRENGTH FOR 2018 COUGH-COLD SEASON; 07/03/2018 Perrigo Announces Final FDA Approval And Planned Launch For The Store Brand OTC Equivalent Of Mucinex(R) DM Maximum Strength Extended Release Tablets; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO EXPECTS COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER ON GENERIC PROAIR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PRGO shares while 71 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 112.54 million shares or 1.10% more from 111.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resources has 6.85M shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 31,277 shares. Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 6,116 shares. Fincl Engines Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Moon Management Limited Com invested in 0% or 26,249 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 10,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada Inc accumulated 14 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited owns 0.02% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 893,704 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 47,717 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moors Cabot owns 12,882 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Howe Rusling has invested 0% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% stake. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). The Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Partners has invested 0.01% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 6,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 393,160 shares to 643,704 shares, valued at $181.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. HECKMAN GREGORY A also bought $2.00M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Tuesday, May 21. 10,000 shares were bought by Zachman Brian, worth $512,777. The insider FRIBOURG PAUL J bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01 million. On Wednesday, May 22 WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 4,000 shares.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00 billion and $3.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varex Imaging Corp by 44,107 shares to 902,675 shares, valued at $30.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) by 176,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.85M shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia, Australia-based fund reported 62,877 shares. 30,130 are owned by Lederer Assoc Investment Counsel Ca. Whitebox Advsr Ltd Company holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 639,133 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Asset One has invested 0.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Signaturefd Lc reported 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Federated Invsts Pa reported 13,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 7,549 are owned by Us State Bank De. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Communications has 0.13% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Jefferies Gp Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 33,070 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability, Ohio-based fund reported 11,554 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Hilltop invested in 0.08% or 6,700 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability owns 3,937 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bessemer has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).