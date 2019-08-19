Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) Position Has Boosted by Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd; Moon Capital Management Holding in Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Decreased by $114.61 Million as Shares Declined

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 2.16M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.94M, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $46.18. About 1.70 million shares traded or 34.73% up from the average. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO EXPECTS COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER ON GENERIC PROAIR; 24/05/2018 – Perrigo Confirms Patent Challenge For Generic Version Of Sernivo® Spray, 0.05%; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S UNIT FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO; 27/04/2018 – Amneal And lmpax Receive FTC Clearance For Business Combination; 24/05/2018 – PERRIGO CONFIRMS PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC VERSION OF SERNIV; 11/05/2018 – Perrigo Doesn’t Expect to Meet Goal of Launching Generic of ProAir in 4Q; 11/05/2018 – Perrigo Expects Complete Response Letter On Generic Version Of ProAir®; 07/03/2018 – Perrigo Announces Final FDA Approval and Planned Launch for the Store Brand OTC Equivalent of Mucinex® DM Maximum Strength Ext; 11/05/2018 – Perrigo No Longer Expects Benefit of About 9c/Shr for Generic Included in 2018 Earnings Guidanc; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT IS SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO – BLOOMBERG, CITING

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 4,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 131,692 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23B, down from 136,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $21.3. About 579,280 shares traded or 74.09% up from the average. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Sk Telecom’s A3 Ratings Outlook To Negative; 08/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Decision on acquisition of SHK; 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps; 09/04/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Explanation regarding Acquisition; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Net KRW693.40B Vs KRW583.50B; 08/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates SK Telecom’s Proposed US$ Notes ‘A-‘; 22/03/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Results of the AGM of shareholders; 08/05/2018 – REG-SK TELECOM CO LD: DECISION ON ACQUISITION OF SHK; 22/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Results of the AGM of shareholders; 07/05/2018 – SK Telecom, Macquarie to Pay Carlyle $1.2 Billion for ADT Caps

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 393,160 shares to 643,704 shares, valued at $181.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $87.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 990 shares to 70,512 shares, valued at $3.04 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,865 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).