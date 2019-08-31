Perrigo Co. Plc (PRGO) Stake Maintained by Parnassus Investments; As Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) Share Value Rose, Holder Quantum Capital Management Cut by $1.01 Million Its Holding

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Perrigo Co. Plc (PRGO) by 77.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 850,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 1.95 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.91M, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Perrigo Co. Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 921,724 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 24/05/2018 – Perrigo Confirms Patent Challenge for Generic Version of Sernivo(R) Spray, 0.05%; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.0 BLN TO $5.1 BLN; 24/05/2018 – Perrigo Confirms Patent Challenge For Generic Version Of Sernivo® Spray, 0.05%; 06/04/2018 – lmpax Launches a Generic Version of Estrace® Cream (estradiol vaginal cream, USP, 0.01%); 27/04/2018 – U.S. FTC requires Amneal and lmpax to divest rights to 10 generic drugs; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO EXPECTS COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER ON GENERIC PROAIR; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – UNIT ANTICIPATES LAWSUIT WILL TRIGGER A 30 MONTH STAY OF FDA APPROVAL OF PERRIGO’S AND TARO’S ANDAS; 09/03/2018 – PERRIGO SAYS NEW CREDIT AGREEMENTS PROVIDE FOR $1.0 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT, EUR350 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED TERM LOAN FINANCING; 24/05/2018 – PERRIGO CONFIRMS PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC SERNIVO SPRAY

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW) by 77.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 77,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.02% . The institutional investor held 22,370 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $313,000, down from 100,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Craft Brew Alliance Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.05. About 90,871 shares traded. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 19.02% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BREW News: 07/03/2018 Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued Improvements in 2018; 25/04/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Releases 2017 Annual Sustainability Highlights; 09/05/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – RECONFIRMED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – QTRLY SHIPMENTS DECREASED 5.6% OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 1Q EPS 1c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Craft Brew Alliance, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BREW); 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 4Q EPS 40c; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC SAYS CONFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued lmprovements in 2018

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 145,380 shares to 4.12 million shares, valued at $578.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 6,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.39 million shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. Class B (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PRGO shares while 71 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 112.54 million shares or 1.10% more from 111.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $185.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,944 shares to 6,349 shares, valued at $896,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 7,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Highpoint Res Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold BREW shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.73 million shares or 0.01% more from 6.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.