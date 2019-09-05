Perrigo Co. Plc (PRGO) Shareholder Parnassus Investments Has Increased Its Holding by $40.80 Million; Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Lowered Its Ares Cap (Call) (ARCC) Holding by $12.68 Million; Shares Rose

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Perrigo Co. Plc (PRGO) by 77.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 850,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 1.95M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.91M, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Perrigo Co. Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 1.99 million shares traded or 67.24% up from the average. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 07/03/2018 – PERRIGO – FINALIZING PLANS TO LAUNCH CO’S STORE BRAND EQUIVALENT OF MUCINEX DM MAXIMUM STRENGTH FOR 2018 COUGH-COLD SEASON; 24/05/2018 – PERRIGO CONFIRMS PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC VERSION OF SERNIV; 14/05/2018 – CORRECT: PERRIGO CONFIRMS PATENT CHALLENGE ON ULTRAVATE LOTION; 11/04/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – LAUNCH OF STORE BRAND OMEPRAZOLE DELAYED RELEASE ORALLY DISINTEGRATING TABLETS 20MG; 16/05/2018 – Moneyweb (ZA): Aspen’s infant formula unit is said to draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo 1Q Adj EPS $1.26; 03/05/2018 – Perrigo Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.26, REV VIEW $5.06 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Perrigo Announces Final FDA Approval and Planned Launch for the Store Brand OTC Equivalent of Mucinex® DM Maximum Strength Ext; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.05 TO $5.45, EST. $5.25

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (Call) (ARCC) by 67.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 746,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 354,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07 million, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.82. About 1.22 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.38 Per Share and Announces March 31, 2018 Financial; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $144M, EST. $309.3M; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management LLC Exits Position in Inspired Entertainment

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PRGO shares while 71 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 112.54 million shares or 1.10% more from 111.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 37,344 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 18.09 million shares. Washington-based Cornerstone has invested 0% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 13,400 shares. Iridian Asset Mgmt Lc Ct holds 55,104 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Ltd owns 6,320 shares. 93,896 are owned by Gw Henssler And Associates. Adage Capital Prtn Grp Inc Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 112,591 shares. First Personal Svcs owns 62 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Yorktown Research has invested 0.12% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Kbc Gru Nv invested in 0.02% or 57,325 shares. Ent Services Corp invested 0% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Victory Cap Inc owns 0.01% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 132,068 shares. North Star Asset Incorporated invested 0.02% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0.05% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Belmond Ltd. (NYSE:BEL) by 216,665 shares to 765,147 shares, valued at $19.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) by 142,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.93 million shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clearway Energy Inc by 1.99 million shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $30.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 302,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 945,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $242,413 activity. BARTLETT STEVE bought $3,554 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) on Monday, May 20. $36,720 worth of stock was bought by ROLL PENELOPE F on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv, Indiana-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Quantitative Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 32,600 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 85,675 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 2,500 shares. Cibc World Inc has invested 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Burke Herbert Savings Bank Tru Com has invested 0.3% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Bruni J V And owns 2.42M shares or 7.52% of their US portfolio. Fincl Advantage Inc invested 3.49% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Webster Bank & Trust N A owns 1,374 shares. Stelac Advisory Services has invested 0.09% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). S&T Savings Bank Pa reported 199,194 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Lc reported 0.03% stake. Palisade Capital Limited Liability Company Nj has invested 0.12% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 55,692 were reported by Cutter Brokerage. Arlington Management holds 99,427 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $196.29 million for 10.23 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.12% negative EPS growth.

