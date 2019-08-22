Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO) Market Value Rose While 13D Management Lifted by $354,368 Its Position; Msdc Management LP Stake in Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) Has Upped by $37.56 Million as Share Price Declined

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 7,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 177,874 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73 million, up from 170,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $48.04. About 260,566 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO – EXPECTS TO RECEIVE A COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER FROM U.S. FDA REGARDING ITS ANDA FOR ITS GENERIC VERSION OF PROAIR INHALATION AEROSOL; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 24/05/2018 – PERRIGO CONFIRMS PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC SERNIVO SPRAY; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO CONFIRMS FIRST TO FILE PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC VER; 11/04/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – LAUNCH OF STORE BRAND OMEPRAZOLE DELAYED RELEASE ORALLY DISINTEGRATING TABLETS 20MG; 09/03/2018 – PERRIGO SAYS NEW CREDIT AGREEMENTS PROVIDE FOR $1.0 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT, EUR350 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED TERM LOAN FINANCING; 09/03/2018 – PERRIGO – EFFECTIVE MARCH 8, CO TERMINATED EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENTS & REPLACED THEM WITH A NEW SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING AND TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT; 07/03/2018 – Perrigo Announces Final FDA Approval and Planned Launch for the Store Brand OTC Equivalent of Mucinex® DM Maximum Strength Ext; 07/03/2018 – PERRIGO REPORTS FINAL FDA APPROVAL & PLANNED LAUNCH FOR STORE B; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO EXPECTS COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER ON GENERIC PROAIR

Msdc Management Lp increased its stake in Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) by 40126.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp bought 18.78 million shares as the company’s stock declined 50.56% . The hedge fund held 18.83M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.15 million, up from 46,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Independence Contract Dril I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.82% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $1.085. About 41,496 shares traded. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) has declined 67.00% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ICD News: 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Rev $25.6M; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independence Contract Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICD); 26/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING INC – COMPANY’S AGGREGATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET FOR 2018 IS $22 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PRGO shares while 71 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 112.54 million shares or 1.10% more from 111.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 0% or 12,500 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 56 shares. Goodman Fincl has invested 1.88% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Credit Agricole S A accumulated 58 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.01% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 308,315 shares. Moors And Cabot Incorporated stated it has 12,882 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Management has 53,089 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Washington Trust Fincl Bank has 11 shares. Iridian Asset Lc Ct owns 55,104 shares. Cibc World Mkts Corporation has 29,922 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Franklin Resources has 6.85 million shares. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Comerica Bankshares accumulated 0.01% or 22,582 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.89, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold ICD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 50.67 million shares or 85.56% more from 27.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) or 2,000 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 63,927 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Research Glob invested 0% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 2.50 million shares. Msd Cap Lp reported 4.47M shares. Pacific Global Inv Comm reported 319,350 shares. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) owns 43,522 shares. Fmr Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 689,455 shares. D E Shaw owns 405,314 shares. Northern Trust Corp reported 613,124 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) or 35,455 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). National Investment Wi has 0.59% invested in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) for 194,787 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $161,222 activity. The insider BATES THOMAS R JR bought $46,610.