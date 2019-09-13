PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

This is a contrast between PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust 8 6.24 N/A 1.45 5.43 USA Compression Partners LP 17 2.40 N/A -0.30 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of PermRock Royalty Trust and USA Compression Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0% USA Compression Partners LP 0.00% -2.1% -0.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for PermRock Royalty Trust and USA Compression Partners LP can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 USA Compression Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of USA Compression Partners LP is $18, which is potential 8.50% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.8% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.8% of USA Compression Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% are PermRock Royalty Trust’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, USA Compression Partners LP has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PermRock Royalty Trust -0.76% 1.03% -8.37% -13.31% -51% 33.11% USA Compression Partners LP -6.31% -0.51% 6.89% 17.4% 9.54% 36.21%

For the past year PermRock Royalty Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than USA Compression Partners LP.

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats on 5 of the 9 factors USA Compression Partners LP.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.