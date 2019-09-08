PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust 8 6.33 N/A 1.45 5.43 Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. 8 0.38 N/A -1.20 0.00

In table 1 we can see PermRock Royalty Trust and Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PermRock Royalty Trust and Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PermRock Royalty Trust and Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.8% and 69.3%. 15.5% are PermRock Royalty Trust’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PermRock Royalty Trust -0.76% 1.03% -8.37% -13.31% -51% 33.11% Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. -1.24% 0.28% -14.25% -24.55% -22.17% -0.83%

For the past year PermRock Royalty Trust had bullish trend while Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats on 7 of the 8 factors Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of offshore drilling and production platforms, and other steel structures for customers in the oil and gas, and marine industries in the United States. The company fabricates jackets and deck sections of fixed production platforms; hull, tendon, and/or deck sections of floating production platforms, such as tension leg platforms, single point anchor reservoirs, floating production storage and offloading vessels, and minimum deepwater operating concepts; piles, wellhead protectors, and subsea templates, as well as various production, compressor, and utility modules; produces and repairs pressure vessels used in the oil and gas industry; fabricates various other types of steel structures; and provides onshore and offshore scaffolding and piping insulation services. It also fabricates and repairs offshore supply vessels, anchor handling vessels, lift boats, tugboats, towboats, barges, and other marine vessels; constructs dry docks to lift marine vessels; and offers steel repair, blasting and painting, electrical systems repair, and machinery and piping system repairs, as well as propeller, shaft, and rudder reconditioning. In addition, the company provides interconnect piping services on offshore platforms and inshore structures; fabricates pressure vessels and packaged skid units; and on-site construction and maintenance services, as well as offers conversion projects. It serves oil and gas companies and their contractors, petrochemical, marine, offshore support, offshore and inland barge, support vessel operators, offshore construction contractors, alternative energy, and diving companies, as well as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Navy, and state and local governmental agencies and their contractors. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.