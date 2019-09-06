PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX). The two are both Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust 8 6.29 N/A 1.45 5.43 Andeavor Logistics LP 35 0.00 N/A 2.51 12.82

In table 1 we can see PermRock Royalty Trust and Andeavor Logistics LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Andeavor Logistics LP seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to PermRock Royalty Trust. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. PermRock Royalty Trust is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Andeavor Logistics LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PermRock Royalty Trust and Andeavor Logistics LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.8% and 36.5%. About 15.5% of PermRock Royalty Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 64.18% of Andeavor Logistics LP shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PermRock Royalty Trust -0.76% 1.03% -8.37% -13.31% -51% 33.11% Andeavor Logistics LP -9.99% -10.94% -4.93% -9.84% -27.53% -0.98%

For the past year PermRock Royalty Trust has 33.11% stronger performance while Andeavor Logistics LP has -0.98% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Andeavor Logistics LP beats PermRock Royalty Trust.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Andeavor Logistics LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires logistics assets related to crude oil and refined products in the United States. It operates in three segments: Gathering, Processing, and Terminalling and Transportation. The Gathering segment includes crude oil and natural gas pipeline gathering systems in the Bakken Shale/Williston Basin area of North Dakota and Montana; and the Green River Basin, Uinta Basin, and Vermillion Basin in the states of Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming. The Processing segment consists of gas processing and fractionation complexes. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, which includes a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting the companyÂ’s Kenai refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the Kenai refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western and midwestern U.S. This segment also consists of marine terminals in California; a rail-car unloading facility in Washington; a petroleum coke handling and storage facility in Los Angeles; and other pipelines, which transport products and crude oil from the companyÂ’s refineries to nearby facilities in Salt Lake City and Los Angeles. Tesoro Logistics GP, LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Tesoro Logistics LP and changed its name to Andeavor Logistics LP in August 2017. Andeavor Logistics LP was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.