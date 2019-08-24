PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) to pay $0.07 on Sep 16, 2019; Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Decreased Its Kellogg Co (K) Stake

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased Kellogg Co (K) stake by 47.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 473 shares as Kellogg Co (K)’s stock declined 1.97%. The Massmutual Trust Company Fsb holds 527 shares with $30.24M value, down from 1,000 last quarter. Kellogg Co now has $21.55B valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $63.25. About 2.89 million shares traded or 9.81% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL END OPERATIONS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Keeps Rebound Alive as Special K Maker Thrives Overseas; 08/03/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Kellogg’s snack-bar startup sees peanut butter as growth; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. SNACKS REPORTED NET SALES $762 MLN VS $795 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kellogg Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (K); 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Ratings To Kellogg Usd$1 Billion Notes Offering; 25/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Drops First-Ever Record Made Of Cereal; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL ENDS

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) is expected to pay $0.07 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:PRT) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. PermRock Royalty Trust’s current price of $6.87 translates into 1.02% yield. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 20, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.87. About 52,422 shares traded or 30.53% up from the average. PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) has declined 51.00% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PRT News: 18/05/2018 PermRock Royalty Trust Declares Monthly Cash Distribution

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company has market cap of $83.58 million.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) stake by 2,079 shares to 26,144 valued at $1.88 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) stake by 76 shares and now owns 660 shares. Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Kellogg (NYSE:K), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Kellogg has $7100 highest and $4900 lowest target. $62.80’s average target is -0.71% below currents $63.25 stock price. Kellogg had 8 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Argus Research. The rating was downgraded by Consumer Edge Research to “Underweight” on Tuesday, June 25. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. PiperJaffray maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 5 report. The rating was downgraded by Argus Research to “Buy” on Monday, June 24. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About Kellogg Company’s (NYSE:K) 3.6% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kellogg higher on activist chatter – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS), Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) – Report: Cold Breakfast Wars Are Heating Up – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kellogg: Not ‘Cereals’ About Owning This Stock – Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) – Kellogg Trades Higher After Beating Q2 Earnings Estimates – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.02% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Cadence Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.06% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). First Trust Advsr Lp holds 0.09% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) or 798,511 shares. Pioneer National Bank N A Or reported 4,220 shares. Salem Investment Counselors invested in 80,161 shares or 0.57% of the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Wilkins Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 6,324 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) or 165,700 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Incorporated invested in 44,316 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 253,400 shares. Bancshares Of America De invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Raymond James Fin Serv Advsr accumulated 0.02% or 75,569 shares. Jones Lllp invested 0% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Qs Limited Liability invested in 0.06% or 101,104 shares. Wendell David Associate reported 13,600 shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 insider sales for $68.43 million activity. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $5.48M was made by KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST on Monday, June 10.