PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) to pay $0.07 on Aug 14, 2019; Adecoagro S.A.HARES (AGRO) SI Increased By 1.74%

Adecoagro S.A.HARES (NYSE:AGRO) had an increase of 1.74% in short interest. AGRO's SI was 855,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.74% from 841,100 shares previously. With 210,900 avg volume, 4 days are for Adecoagro S.A.HARES (NYSE:AGRO)'s short sellers to cover AGRO's short positions. The SI to Adecoagro S.A.HARES's float is 1.11%. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.79. About 185,582 shares traded. Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) has declined 12.47% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) is expected to pay $0.07 on Aug 14, 2019. (NYSE:PRT) shareholders before Jul 30, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. PermRock Royalty Trust's current price of $7.90 translates into 0.89% yield. PermRock Royalty Trust's dividend has Jul 31, 2019 as record date. Jul 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.9. About 19,937 shares traded. PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) has declined 45.05% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.48% the S&P500.

Adecoagro S.A., an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company has market cap of $791.42 million. The firm is involved in planting, harvesting, and selling grains, oilseeds, and fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and others; and providing grain warehousing/conditioning, and handling and drying services to third parties. It currently has negative earnings. It also engages in planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing rice; and producing and selling fluid milk and other dairy products.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company has market cap of $96.11 million.

