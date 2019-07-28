PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) and ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP). The two are both Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust 9 6.48 N/A 1.28 6.63 ProPetro Holding Corp. 20 0.91 N/A 2.25 10.01

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PermRock Royalty Trust and ProPetro Holding Corp. ProPetro Holding Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than PermRock Royalty Trust. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. PermRock Royalty Trust is currently more affordable than ProPetro Holding Corp., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PermRock Royalty Trust and ProPetro Holding Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0% ProPetro Holding Corp. 0.00% 30.7% 18.2%

Analyst Recommendations

PermRock Royalty Trust and ProPetro Holding Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 ProPetro Holding Corp. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, ProPetro Holding Corp.’s average price target is $26.33, while its potential upside is 54.97%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 56.3% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.8% of ProPetro Holding Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 15.5% of PermRock Royalty Trust’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of ProPetro Holding Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PermRock Royalty Trust -2.64% -0.93% -4.61% -32.62% -45.05% 43.41% ProPetro Holding Corp. 5.63% -5.85% 31.77% 21.08% 15.61% 82.79%

For the past year PermRock Royalty Trust has weaker performance than ProPetro Holding Corp.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors ProPetro Holding Corp. beats PermRock Royalty Trust.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

ProPetro Holding Corp. provides oilfield services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and surface air drilling services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. Its fleet consists of 10 hydraulic fracturing units. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.