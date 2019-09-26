PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) and North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Contrasting side by side

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services businesses, PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust 8 7.41 N/A 1.45 5.43 North American Construction Group Ltd. 12 0.00 N/A 0.30 41.12

Table 1 highlights PermRock Royalty Trust and North American Construction Group Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. North American Construction Group Ltd. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to PermRock Royalty Trust. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. PermRock Royalty Trust has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than North American Construction Group Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0% North American Construction Group Ltd. 0.00% 7.5% 2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.8% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.6% of North American Construction Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 15.5% of PermRock Royalty Trust’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.5% of North American Construction Group Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PermRock Royalty Trust -0.76% 1.03% -8.37% -13.31% -51% 33.11% North American Construction Group Ltd. 22.91% 17.15% 0.16% 21.36% 90.84% 40.45%

For the past year PermRock Royalty Trust has weaker performance than North American Construction Group Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors North American Construction Group Ltd. beats PermRock Royalty Trust.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.