PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company, PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.3% of PermRock Royalty Trust’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.48% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.04% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has PermRock Royalty Trust and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 2.46% 56.64% 9.33%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares PermRock Royalty Trust and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust N/A 9 6.63 Industry Average 51.94M 2.11B 66.36

PermRock Royalty Trust has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.25 1.84 1.87 2.59

With consensus target price of $10, PermRock Royalty Trust has a potential upside of 22.55%. The potential upside of the peers is 36.16%. PermRock Royalty Trust’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PermRock Royalty Trust and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PermRock Royalty Trust -2.64% -0.93% -4.61% -32.62% -45.05% 43.41% Industry Average 3.82% 9.20% 13.15% 15.71% 75.82% 39.00%

For the past year PermRock Royalty Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

PermRock Royalty Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.