Permit Capital Upped Viacom New (VIAB) Holding; As Check Point Software Technologies LTD (CHKP) Market Value Declined, Foyston Gordon & Payne Lowered by $927,990 Its Stake

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 285,600 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, up from 260,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $29.92. About 2.63 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC CFO SAYS CO EXPECTS DOMESTIC AD SALES TO RETURN TO GROWTH FROM THE FOURTH QUARTER.-CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 30/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint. Via @edmundlee:; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS WILL AMEND CBS CORP CBS.N BYLAWS TO REQUIRE SUPERMAJORITY OF CBS BOARD DIRECTORS TO APPROVE DIVIDENDS OR CHANGES TO BYLAWS; 26/03/2018 – VIACOM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 04/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Seeks to End CBS-Viacom Deal Impasse; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Recruits Kids’ Choice Awards Prank Squad Featuring Global Slate of Digital Stars; 18/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING BET Networks Powers Black Influence with a Slate of New Original Scripted and Unscripted Series and Al; 08/03/2018 – Viacom International Turns the #SOUNDON to Amplify Women’s Voices This International Women’s Day; 03/05/2018 – CBS: WONT DISCUSS MERGER TALKS WITH VIACOM

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) by 14.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 7,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 43,002 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44M, down from 50,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $110.79. About 1.25M shares traded or 43.40% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Mellanox’s (MLNX) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Check Point Software Technologies Remains a Top Cybersecurity Pick – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Check Point Going Nowhere Fast – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Check Point Software (CHKP) Reports Next Week: What Awaits? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Check Point Research Launches CPR-Zero Nasdaq:CHKP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 1.59% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $198.89M for 21.64 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.07% EPS growth.

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “CBS Stock: Broadcasting Circling the Drain – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Viacom (VIAB) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Viacom Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:VIAB) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Viacom Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VIAB) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.