Permit Capital Upped Stake in Viacom New (VIAB) by $700,000; Third Security Has Increased Its Intrexon (XON) Stake by $514,995 as Market Valuation Declined

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold XON shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 121.18 million shares or 4.88% more from 115.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Third Security Limited Liability Corp has 53.2% invested in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 351,206 shares or 0% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Liability Co accumulated 36,304 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 27,424 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Jump Trading Ltd Liability Co has 21,900 shares. Captrust Fin Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) for 57 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation reported 22,188 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Redmond Asset Ltd Co reported 10,507 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Millennium Mngmt Lc owns 13,707 shares. Oakworth invested 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Northeast Finance Consultants Inc reported 41,475 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 895,779 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 112,736 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $17.62 million activity.

