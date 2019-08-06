Permit Capital Upped Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Stake; Gofen & Glossberg Upped Its Holding in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) as Market Valuation Declined

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 18.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 77,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The hedge fund held 490,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46M, up from 412,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.47. About 1.66 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Net $143.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ MGIC Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTG); 22/03/2018 – MGIC HIRES SEAN VALCAMP, VP, CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Mortgage Insurers Fall as MGIC’s Results Leave Investors Rattled; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD APPROXIMATELY $585.7 MLN OF NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAX PURPOSES; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q New Insurance Written $10.6 Billion; 04/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Promotions; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Book Value Per Share $8.70

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by 31.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 6,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 27,936 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, up from 21,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Svb Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $205.75. About 185,684 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) OF $421.2 MLN VS $310.3 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $3.63, EST. $3.13; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q EPS $3.63; 08/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Svb’s Ratings, Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY SHR $3.63; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces Availability Of Quarterly Financial Results; 19/04/2018 – DJ SVB Financial Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIVB); 08/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to its Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – SVB Financial Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $690,326 activity. Edmonds-Waters Christopher also sold $889,333 worth of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) on Wednesday, February 13.

