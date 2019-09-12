Permit Capital Upped Its Interdigital (IDCC) Holding by $503,680; Kidder Stephen W Has Trimmed Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Share Price Declined

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W sold 3,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 78,119 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.88M, down from 81,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $130.47. About 4.07M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Interdigital Inc (IDCC) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% . The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.73M, up from 112,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Interdigital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $55.55. About 212,588 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 20.80% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 21/03/2018 – lnterDigital Wins 5G Smart Tourism Bid; 26/04/2018 – INTERDIGITAL 1Q EPS 84C, EST. 24C (2 EST.); 04/04/2018 – INTERDIGITAL INC – AGREEMENT COVERS SALES BY KYOCERA CORPORATION AND ITS AFFILIATES OF TERMINAL UNIT PRODUCTS; 24/05/2018 – lnterDigital Announces Webcast Details of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 22/05/2018 – InterDigital Issues Revenue Guidance for Second Quarter 2018; 22/05/2018 – lnterDigital Issues Revenue Guidance for Second Quarter 2018; 05/03/2018 InterDigital Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment to and Convertibility of 1.50% Senior Convertible Notes Due 2020; 04/04/2018 – InterDigital and Kyocera Corporation Sign Multi-Year Patent License Agreement; 17/05/2018 – Henry Tirri Joins lnterDigital as Chief Technology Officer; 21/03/2018 – InterDigital Wins 5G Smart Tourism Bid

Permit Capital Llc, which manages about $370.20 million and $225.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp by 9,175 shares to 685,889 shares, valued at $154.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.31 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

