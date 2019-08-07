Permit Capital Stake in Western Digital (WDC) Upped by $888,000; Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Holding Held by Biglari Capital Corp

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 15.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 138,500 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $51.69. About 4.84M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B

Biglari Capital Corp increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.96% . The hedge fund held 121,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $773.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $31.69. About 23,538 shares traded. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 14.12% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 02/04/2018 – Delek US Holdings Simplifies Debt Structure with new $1.0 Billion Revolving Credit Facility and $700.0 Million Term Loan B; 14/03/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP 2017 K-1 Tax Packages Available on Website; 31/05/2018 – DELEK GROUP LTD – LEVIATHAN PROJECT IS ON TRACK FOR PRODUCTION OF FIRST GAS DURING 2019; 07/05/2018 – DELEK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 25C/SHR FROM 20C, EST. 20C; 21/05/2018 – ISRAEL ORDERS PAZ REFINERY, DELEK ASHDOD TO CUT AIR POLLUTION; 14/05/2018 – Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 07/03/2018 – DELEK, NOBLE SAY IN TALKS TO BUY RIGHTS TO USE EMG PIPELINE FOR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY TO EGYPT; 31/05/2018 – DELEK GROUP LTD DLEKG.TA – WILL CONTINUE TO DIVEST NON-CORE ASSETS AS CO FOCUSES ON EXPANDING ENERGY BUSINESS IN ISRAEL AND ABROAD; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING 4Q REVENUE $100.7M; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS, LP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Com Commercial Bank invested in 5,635 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Co holds 0.02% or 26,654 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Sumitomo Mitsui Inc has invested 0.05% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Corporation invested in 46,075 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gam Holdings Ag stated it has 0.03% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp holds 1.25 million shares. Verition Fund Limited Com owns 12,326 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Com Limited stated it has 0.47% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Greenwich Wealth Management Lc holds 0.36% or 42,211 shares in its portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Management invested in 0.05% or 3,364 shares. Ironwood Mngmt Limited Co holds 10,190 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.25% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 0% or 270 shares.

