Permit Capital Stake in Western Digital (WDC) Has Raised by $888,000; Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Holder Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Increased Holding by $713,502 as Stock Price Rose

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 15.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 138,500 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66M, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.26B market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $55.51. About 12.85M shares traded or 106.64% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 63.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 13,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The hedge fund held 33,919 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 20,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.97% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $57.57. About 521,179 shares traded or 36.13% up from the average. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in Store for Western Digital (WDC) in Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Rokuâ€™s New Highs; Beyond Meatâ€™s Partnership – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Gets More Optimistic About Micron — and Western Digital, Too – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Western Digital (WDC) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Western Digital Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancorp stated it has 63,219 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Carlson Lp holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 462,733 shares. Korea stated it has 1,000 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited reported 0.05% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 0.32% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Comm holds 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 7,427 shares. Twin Cap Management accumulated 34,390 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability has 27,949 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% or 208,988 shares. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 39,378 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement owns 639,108 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 23,466 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. Da Davidson & holds 0.04% or 48,202 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 53,986 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 7,580 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc stated it has 249,650 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shine Investment Advisory Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested in 6,674 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Fj Capital Mngmt Limited Co has 4.85% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 858,421 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 7,064 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability has 141,180 shares. Mesirow Fincl Investment Mngmt reported 1.23% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Arizona State Retirement holds 0.03% or 52,332 shares in its portfolio. Walthausen And Co Limited Co reported 55,757 shares stake. First Personal Svcs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 935 shares. Sigma Planning holds 5,289 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc has invested 0.11% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Penn Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.2% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) or 12,282 shares.

More notable recent Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on January 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “7 Stupidly Cheap Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PNFP or CHCO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pinnacle Financial Partners declares $0.16 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 15, 2019.