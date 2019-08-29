Permit Capital Maintains Stake in Western Digital (WDC); Hca Healthcare (HCA) Shareholder Intrust Bank Na Has Trimmed Its Position

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 5,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 85,990 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21M, down from 91,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $121.01. About 523,187 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 15.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 138,500 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.30B market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $55.06. About 2.24M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $392.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 5,585 shares to 8,435 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

