Permit Capital Lifted Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Stake by $1.01 Million; Shares Declined; As Chevron (CVX) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Staley Capital Advisers Upped Its Position

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 18.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 77,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The hedge fund held 490,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46M, up from 412,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.57. About 928,899 shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 30/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – MGIC APRIL ENDING PRIMARY DELIQUENT INVENTORY FELL 9.9% Y/Y; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Hires Leonard (Len) Murray, Account Manager, West Central Region; 22/03/2018 – MGIC hires Sean Valcamp, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q EPS 38c; 06/03/2018 MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 12/03/2018 – MGIC promotes Dianna Higgins to Vice President, Internal Audit; 21/05/2018 – MGIC Promotes Luis Contreras to Vice President – National Account Manager; 26/04/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Program

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 2,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 288,569 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.55M, up from 286,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $122.59. About 2.40 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/05/2018 – Hot Air: Can’t handle the truth? Actor walks out of “verbatim” play on Chevron shakedown; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON: TENGIZ FIELD ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Closes Purchase and Sale Agreement With Chevron; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based Retail Bank Of America De has invested 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Dupont Management holds 0.09% or 292,818 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Company invested in 0.07% or 6.09M shares. Salem Investment Counselors holds 1,525 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 25,158 shares stake. Macquarie Group reported 0.17% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). 20,294 were accumulated by Great Lakes Ltd Company. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Ltd owns 76,600 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Com stated it has 11,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0% or 23,075 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 4,800 shares. Foothills Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.11% or 10,769 shares. Millennium Mgmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Monarch Asset Management Ltd Co holds 874,120 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio. Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $61,450 activity.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 25,000 shares to 175,069 shares, valued at $6.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Oil Service Etf by 56,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,500 shares, and cut its stake in Mcewen Mng Inc (NYSE:MUX).