Permit Capital Lifted Its Western Digital (WDC) Stake by $888,000; Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose While Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Trimmed Position by $8.30 Million

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 15.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 138,500 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66M, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $53.93. About 1.05M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.01M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $519.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $181.98. About 6.10 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – FACEBOOK CAN NOW BOOST CAPACITY OF ITS REVIEW TEAM; 20/03/2018 – Beginning in 2014, Cambridge Analytica obtained data on 50 million Facebook users via means that deceived both the users and Facebook, the New York Times and London’s Observer reported on Saturday; 27/03/2018 – Facebook Says Zuckerberg Won’t Give Evidence to U.K. Lawmakers; 16/04/2018 – Praveen Chakravarty: The larger lessons for India from the Facebook data scandal; 10/05/2018 – FCC SAYS RULES ADOPTED IN DECEMBER ALLOWING INTERNET PROVIDERS TO BLOCK OR SLOW CONTENT WILL TAKE EFFECT AROUND JUNE 10; 07/05/2018 – Weatherford and Valiant Form Alliance to Jointly Commercialize ESPs; 02/04/2018 – Snapchat is mocking Facebook and its Russian political ads controversy with a new April Fool’s Day filter Nothing is off-limits in the fight between the two social media companies; 01/05/2018 – MTCH, IAC, FB: Zuckerberg launching a new dating feature in Facebook. “Real long term Realtors, not hookups” #f82018; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Was Facebook’s Work With the Trump Campaign Illegal?; 19/03/2018 – British privacy regulators are seeking a warrant to search the offices of the political consultancy Cambridge Analytica late Monday following reports that the company may have improperly gained access to data on 50 million Facebook users, according to a Channel 4 television report. The move came as U.S

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15M and $562.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $9.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

