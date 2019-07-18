Permit Capital Lifted Its Western Digital (WDC) Holding by $888,000; Security National Trust Co Boosted Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Position by $382,713 as Shares Rose

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 15.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 138,500 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $51.83. About 2.17M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500.

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 2,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,881 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53M, up from 38,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.47. About 286,264 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%;; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 06/05/2018 – FRENCH STATE SHOULD SELL ADP STAKE, FRANCAIS DES JEUX: LE MAIRE; 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 13/03/2018 – Ackman Sells $125 Million of ADP Stake After Share Price Run-Up; 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 11/04/2018 – ADP Increases Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark invested in 0% or 3,615 shares. D E Shaw holds 600,369 shares. Euclidean Technology Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 32,700 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Verition Fund Limited Liability Company holds 12,326 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Trustmark Fincl Bank Tru Department reported 655 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Ameritas Invest Prtn holds 0.02% or 10,713 shares in its portfolio. Nomura has 59,925 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stifel holds 0.05% or 383,179 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.07% or 859,363 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.04% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Buckingham Management Inc has invested 0.28% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Limited Company invested in 13,600 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 0.1% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 2.15 million shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.25 million shares. Ironwood Counsel Limited holds 0.8% or 12,785 shares in its portfolio. Brave Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.32% or 3,641 shares. Generation Inv Limited Liability Partnership reported 3.53% stake. Tradition Cap Management Limited Company invested in 0.14% or 3,305 shares. 41,433 were reported by Palladium Prtn Limited. 44,077 were reported by Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 954 shares. Lincoln Ltd Com invested in 2,483 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Private Trust Na owns 10,310 shares. Boltwood Cap Mgmt invested in 0.6% or 5,800 shares. Cambridge Advsr has 10,300 shares. Clearbridge Invs Llc accumulated 0.2% or 1.43M shares. Moreover, De Burlo Gp has 1.36% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 42,050 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $8.86 million activity. Black Maria sold $236,629 worth of stock or 1,614 shares. $509,766 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by O’Brien Dermot J. Ayala John sold $966,713 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Wednesday, February 13. Weinstein Donald sold $256,567 worth of stock. 6,035 shares valued at $875,129 were sold by Politi Douglas W on Tuesday, February 5. Rodriguez Carlos A had sold 36,364 shares worth $5.42M.