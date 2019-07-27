Permit Capital Lifted Its Holding in Viacom New (VIAB) by $700,000; Twitter (TWTR) Share Value Rose While Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Boosted Its Holding

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 21,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 633,593 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.83M, up from 611,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.91B market cap company. The stock increased 8.92% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 57.42 million shares traded or 341.41% up from the average. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Roseanne blames Ambien for racist tweet; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 13/03/2018 – Twitter CFO: We have a lot of work to do, but everybody in the world can benefit from Twitter; 23/04/2018 – 7-Eleven Colors Outside the Lines Offering Free Slurpee Coupons to Elementary Schools Nationwide; 20/03/2018 – Google launches news initiative to combat fake news; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Melania Trump initiative targets cyber-bullying; 14/03/2018 – Twitter shares have risen more than 63% since Jack Dorsey’s top lieutenant said he was leaving; 24/05/2018 – Record Number of Attendees Expected at Axon Accelerate, the Third Annual Tech Conference for Public Safety; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Toyota’s unexpected China E.V. plans

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 285,600 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, up from 260,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 2.67 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 16/05/2018 – Judge halts spiraling Redstone-CBS dispute, to issue ruling Thursday; 29/03/2018 – CBS IS SAID TO PLAN FIRST PROPOSAL FOR VIACOM DEAL WITHIN DAYS; 15/05/2018 – PAULSON & CO – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 04/04/2018 – CBS bid for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources tell CNBC; 25/04/2018 – Viacom Rosy Results Poised to Boost Negotiating Stance With CBS; 06/04/2018 – MTV Scores Highest Rated New Show in Six Years with “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”; 16/04/2018 – VIACOM CHANGES 2Q EARNINGS CALL TIME TO 10:00 AM APRIL 25 (ET); 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-CBS Submitted Bid For Viacom That Is Below Its Market Value – CNBC, Citing; 06/04/2018 – CBS Adds Richard Parsons to Board While Weighing Viacom Merger; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: CBS submits below market value bid for Viacom

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addison has invested 2.84% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Automobile Association holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 244,593 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.1% or 31,850 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia reported 0% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). 240,437 were accumulated by Jefferies Ltd Limited Liability Company. Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Company reported 20,143 shares. Fayez Sarofim reported 0% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Mirae Asset Investments Ltd holds 510,085 shares. Moreover, Atwood & Palmer Inc has 0% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Bessemer Gp owns 2,142 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 0.01% or 1,292 shares. 9,944 were reported by Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability Company. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 865,351 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 81,017 shares to 88,758 shares, valued at $7.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 400,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc Cl A.