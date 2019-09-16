Permit Capital Lifted Gamestop New (GME) Stake By $1.25 Million; Firsthand Technology Value Fund (SVVC)’s Sentiment Is 2

Permit Capital Llc increased Gamestop Corp New (GME) stake by 25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Permit Capital Llc acquired 250,000 shares as Gamestop Corp New (GME)’s stock declined 52.76%. The Permit Capital Llc holds 1.25M shares with $6.84 million value, up from 1.00M last quarter. Gamestop Corp New now has $389.86M valuation. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.1001 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3099. About 6.07 million shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 72.65% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 26/03/2018 – GameStop Earnings: The New CEO Has Plenty to Do — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – GameStop: Surprise CEO Departure Is Another Stumbling Block — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – Tech Times: Exclusive `Zelda’ Nintendo 2DS Coming July 2 As GameStop; 16/05/2018 – GameStop Rally Fades Despite Investor Call for Strategic Review; 11/05/2018 – GameStop Announces Appointment of Daniel a. DeMatteo as Interim CEO and Resignation of Michael K. Mauler; 28/03/2018 – GameStop Reports Sales and Earnings for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 and Provides 2018 Outlook; 07/03/2018 – Game lnformer magazine celebrates 300th issue; 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more; 11/05/2018 – GAMESTOP CEO MICHAEL K. MAULER RESIGNS FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 11/05/2018 – GameStop Announces Appointment of Daniel A. DeMatteo as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Resignation of Michael K. Mauler

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc (SVVC) investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.17, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 10 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 5 sold and reduced stock positions in Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 436,119 shares, up from 366,001 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 2 Increased: 8 New Position: 2.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. for 72,817 shares. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owns 78,573 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clough Capital Partners L P has 0.03% invested in the company for 28,500 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cordasco Financial Network has invested 0.03% in the stock. Css Llc Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 30,499 shares.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. is a business development firm specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. The company has market cap of $55.21 million. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. It currently has negative earnings. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

The stock increased 0.66% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.69. About 36,220 shares traded or 188.97% up from the average. Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (SVVC) has declined 29.84% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SVVC News: 12/03/2018 Firsthand Technology Value Fund Discloses Top Portfolio Holdings; 27/04/2018 – Firsthand Technology Value Fund Discloses Preliminary NAV of $24.59 Per Share as of March 31, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Firsthand Technology Value Fund Announces Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results, NAV of $23.83 per share

Among 5 analysts covering GameStop (NYSE:GME), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. GameStop has $12 highest and $300 lowest target. $8.40’s average target is 94.90% above currents $4.3099 stock price. GameStop had 10 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Loop Capital Markets maintained GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) rating on Friday, March 22. Loop Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $12 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, March 22. The stock of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by Wedbush. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Wedbush. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $700 target in Monday, May 20 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 11 by Benchmark. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Credit Suisse.

