Permit Capital Increases Stake in Western Digital (WDC); As Amgen (AMGN) Share Price Rose, Dynamic Advisors Solutions Trimmed Holding

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 15.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 138,500 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66M, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $57.25. About 4.98M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 51.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc sold 4,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 4,072 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $774,000, down from 8,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $206. About 2.55M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Amgen Announces that Rhode Island Will Be Location of First U.S. ‘Next-Generation’ Biomanufacturing Plant; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Adj EPS $12.80-Adj EPS $13.70; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 29/03/2018 – FDA: FDA granted accelerated approval to blinatumomab (Blincyto, Amgen Inc.) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 17/04/2018 – Novartis presents first-of-its-kind evidence at AAN reinforcing robust and consistent efficacy of AimovigTM* (erenumab) for migraine patients with multiple treatment failures; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – EMA MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR AIMOVIG IS UNDER REVIEW. NOVARTIS EXPECTS APPROVAL IN EU IN COMING MONTHS; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR ABP 980 WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Fiduciary Trust holds 0.46% or 90,211 shares. Weiss Asset Management Lp invested in 1,888 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bancorporation Of Hawaii has 15,898 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Patten Patten Tn reported 2,587 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp reported 17,826 shares. 3.57 million were accumulated by Franklin Res. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Pa has invested 2.09% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 25,204 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc. Baxter Bros invested in 3,947 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Goelzer Investment has 1,899 shares. 51,956 are owned by Sector Pension Invest Board. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Prio Wealth Partnership reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Wg Shaheen Assocs Dba Whitney Com owns 27,148 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 28,699 shares to 152,596 shares, valued at $7.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Ast Infl Lkd Opp & I (WIW) by 31,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,154 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Partners Limited Liability reported 132 shares stake. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd owns 14,453 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tegean Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 2.29% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Optimum Invest Advsr, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,100 shares. New Jersey-based Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Sun Life Financial invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). California State Teachers Retirement System has 490,778 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Com owns 74,152 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership reported 742 shares. Raymond James Associate owns 683,630 shares. 42,171 are held by Eaton Vance. Comerica State Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 63,219 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 3.57 million shares. Gemmer Asset Limited reported 709 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Co owns 4,817 shares.