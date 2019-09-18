Permit Capital Increases Stake in Gamestop New (GME); Continental Bldg Prods (CBPX) Shareholder Cooper Creek Partners Management Decreased Holding

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Gamestop Corp New (GME) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.76% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84M, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Gamestop Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $391.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.33. About 6.37 million shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 72.65% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 28/03/2018 – GameStop Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.35; 26/03/2018 – GameStop Earnings: The New CEO Has Plenty to Do — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 12.2%; 28/03/2018 – Looking to earnings, Walgreens Boots Alliance, BlackBerry, PVH and GameStop are all due to publish their latest financial reports; 28/03/2018 – GameStop Reports Sales and Earnings for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 and Provides 2018 Outlook; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments LLC Exits Position in GameStop; 28/03/2018 – GameStop reports 15 pct rise in revenue on Nintendo Switch demand; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of GameStop Corp. Investors (GME); 30/04/2018 – GameStop and Autism Speaks® Launch NXT Gen Coders Program Aimed at Increasing Employment Opportunities for People With Autism; 30/05/2018 – GameStop and Extra Life Host First-Ever Charity Event at E3 Benefiting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Continental Bldg Prods (CBPX) by 68.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 60,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 27,636 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $734,000, down from 88,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Continental Bldg Prods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.76. About 151,734 shares traded. Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has declined 21.09% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.09% the S&P500.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $261.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Papa Johns Intl (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 26,951 shares to 106,000 shares, valued at $4.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 149,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Carrols Restaurant (NASDAQ:TAST).

Analysts await Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 28.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.5 per share. CBPX’s profit will be $12.49M for 18.58 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Continental Building Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.28% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 27 investors sold CBPX shares while 54 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 33.02 million shares or 4.54% less from 34.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) for 86,145 shares. Dupont Management holds 13,394 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Glenmede Tru Commerce Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Capital Invsts reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability owns 576,199 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 5,082 shares. Los Angeles Equity Research Incorporated stated it has 45,477 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 0% or 21,437 shares. Ameriprise invested in 0% or 172,524 shares. Polaris Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.16% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Vanguard Group has invested 0% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2,053 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) for 7,767 shares.

Permit Capital Llc, which manages about $370.20M and $225.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp by 9,175 shares to 685,889 shares, valued at $154.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.