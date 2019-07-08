Permit Capital Increased Its Viacom New (VIAB) Stake; U S Bancorp (USB) Valuation Declined While United Fire Group Trimmed Stake

United Fire Group Inc decreased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Fire Group Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 518,675 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00M, down from 537,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Fire Group Inc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $53.43. About 177,442 shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500.

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 285,600 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02 million, up from 260,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.27. About 97,068 shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 26/04/2018 – OluKai, Paramount Pictures, and Viacom Turn to Bluescape® to Enhance their Agility, Productivity and Business Results; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM: ONLY WANT FINANCING HELP FOR BIGGEST FILMS; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS votes to end Redstone control; 17/05/2018 – CBS and Viacom better off with other suitors than a forced marriage: Analyst; 08/03/2018 – MoviePass™ Brings On Former Spotify and Viacom Exec as Chief Product Officer; 04/04/2018 – CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 26/03/2018 – VIACOM IN PARTNERSHIP WITH TREVOR NOAH’S DAY ZERO PRODUCTIONS; 08/03/2018 – Viacom Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/03/2018 – CBS, VIACOM ARE SAID MOVING TOWARD DEAL IN SECOND QUARTER: CNBC

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tootsie Roll Industries, Viacom and Boyd Gaming – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Are Unlikely to Answer the Questions Plaguing Viacom Stock – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BET Networks and Tyler Perry Studios to Launch BET+ – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “After Hours: Adobe Beats on Cloud Performance, CBS Reportedly Making a New Play for Viacom – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “RBC: Renewed CBS Merger Possibility Brings Viacom Upgrade – Benzinga” with publication date: April 05, 2019.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 4.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.02 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 12.48 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.00% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $758,956 activity.

United Fire Group Inc, which manages about $268.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 15,500 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.