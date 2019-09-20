Permit Capital Holds Stake in Gamestop New (GME); Verint Sys (VRNT) Holder Psagot Investment House LTD Increased Its Position by $8.49 Million

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Gamestop Corp New (GME) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.76% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84 million, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Gamestop Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $410.36 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.86% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7. About 11.26 million shares traded or 50.91% up from the average. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 72.65% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 11/05/2018 – GameStop CEO Michael Mauler resigned for “personal reasons” after only three months on the job, the company said; 29/05/2018 – iPhone Blog: Pre-order the GameStop-exclusive Hylian Shield edition of the New Nintendo 2DS XL; 30/04/2018 – GameStop and Autism Speaks® Launch NXT Gen Coders Program Aimed at Increasing Employment Opportunities for People With Autism; 16/05/2018 – Hedge fund Tiger sends letter to GameStop urging retailer to adopt a turnaround plan; 16/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND TIGER MANAGEMENT SENDS LETTER TO GAMESTOP URGING RETAILER TO ADOPT A TURNAROUND PLAN – CNBC; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP QTRLY TOTAL GLOBAL SALES INCREASED 15.0% TO $3.50 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Hedge fund asks GameStop to conduct strategic review – CNBC; 28/03/2018 – GameStop Reports Sales and Earnings for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 and Provides 2018 Outlook; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP GME.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.26, REV VIEW $8.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Verint Sys Inc (VRNT) by 7310.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 160,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 162,442 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.74M, up from 2,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 481,615 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY REVENUE $318.7 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Countdown to Next Week’s Verint Engage Conference in Dallas; 24/05/2018 – Verint Receives Multiple Honors for Facial Recognition Technology; 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 31/05/2018 – Verint Presents Banco Votorantim and a Leading Telecommunications Company with “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards”; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC SEES FY19 TOTAL REV OF $1.230 BLN WITH A RANGE OF +/- 2% AND DILUTED EPS OF $3.09 AT MIDPOINT; 28/05/2018 – VERINT IN TALKS TO MERGE ITS SECURITY DIVISION WITH ISRAEL’S NSO GROUP AT $1 BLN VALUE; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 28/05/2018 – VRNT: Scoop by @SimonWSJ U.S. software firm Verint Systems is in talks to buy Israeli company NSO Group for about $1 Billion; 28/05/2018 – Verint Systems Inc. in Talks to Buy Israeli Cyber Surveillance Company NSO Group for $1 Bln

Permit Capital Llc, which manages about $370.20 million and $225.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp by 9,175 shares to 685,889 shares, valued at $154.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold GME shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 121.60 million shares or 14.80% more from 105.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 0% or 25,855 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 38,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Axa stated it has 0% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). 3G Capital Prtnrs Lp holds 1.8% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) or 2.55M shares. Quantitative Investment Management Lc reported 1.20M shares stake. Bb&T Securities accumulated 42,646 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Moreover, Raymond James And has 0% invested in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Susquehanna Interest Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 1.06 million shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 0% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Picton Mahoney Asset Management has invested 0.02% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Bancorp Of New York Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 1.62M shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 530,700 shares. Voya Invest Limited Liability Company holds 100,020 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advsr Asset accumulated 1.38 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold VRNT shares while 76 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 59.88 million shares or 38.13% less from 96.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 57,451 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors invested in 2,370 shares or 0% of the stock. Convergence Inv Ptnrs Lc reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Hsbc Public Limited Liability reported 22,173 shares stake. Seizert Prns Ltd reported 0.07% stake. Ontario – Canada-based Agf has invested 0.01% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Northern Trust Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Rice Hall James & Assocs Ltd Co holds 282,820 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 164,736 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Com holds 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) or 275 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp has 99 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 6,808 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 35,370 are owned by Jefferies Gp Limited. D E Shaw And stated it has 10,566 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 462,009 shares.