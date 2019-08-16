Permit Capital Holding in Viacom New (VIAB) Has Upped by $700,000 as Share Value Rose; The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) Holder Mason Street Advisors Has Lifted Holding

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 285,600 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, up from 260,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.02. About 6.71 million shares traded or 59.47% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 14/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: CBS, Viacom had agreed on price for deal before lawsuit; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 03/04/2018 – VIACOM SHARES DOWN 3.9 PCT AFTER SOURCES TOLD REUTERS THAT CBS PLANS ALL-STOCK BID FOR VIACOM BELOW CURRENT VALUATION; CBS SHARES UP 1.2 PCT; 10/04/2018 – GRAMMY Award-Winning Rapper, Actor and Entrepreneur Tip “T.l.” Harris Brings the Art of the Hustle to BET Networks with a New Business Competition Series “THE GRAND HUSTLE”; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: SEES STRONG UPFRONT PRICING; 25/04/2018 – Viacom Says Turnaround On Track in Bid to Shore Up Business; 22/05/2018 – Academy and Grammy Award Winner, Jamie Foxx to Host “BET Awards” 2018; 06/03/2018 – Make Some Noise! Nickelodeon Renews Lip Sync Battle Shorties for Season Two; 17/04/2018 – BET Networks Powers Black Influence with a Slate of New Original Scripted Series, Culture-Defining Specials and All-Star Talent; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video)

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) by 275.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 90,625 shares as the company's stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 123,476 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, up from 32,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.40% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $11.71. About 3.91 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 8,269 shares to 12,862 shares, valued at $489,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 13,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 584,131 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa invested in 43,642 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 20,773 shares. British Columbia Mgmt, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 185,544 shares. Hightower Advsr Llc invested in 0.02% or 180,362 shares. Icm Asset Mngmt Inc Wa stated it has 24,980 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 71,263 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Meeder Asset Management stated it has 0.05% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). First Mercantile Trust Communication holds 1,340 shares. First Allied Advisory reported 27,274 shares. Kennedy Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.17% or 384,402 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.12% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 3,173 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 387,700 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 74,438 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.