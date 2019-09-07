Permit Capital Holding in Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Has Boosted by $1.01 Million as Share Value Declined; Dsm Capital Partners Has Cut Holding in Weibo (WB) as Share Price Declined

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Weibo (WB) by 15.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 209,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.83M, down from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Weibo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 1.56M shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 18.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 77,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The hedge fund held 490,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46M, up from 412,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.7. About 2.43M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 19/04/2018 – DJ MGIC Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTG); 07/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 02/04/2018 – MGIC Announces partnership with Down Payment Re; 12/03/2018 – MGIC promotes Dianna Higgins to Vice President, Internal Audit; 22/03/2018 – MGIC hires Sean Valcamp, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN FOR THE QUARTER WERE $236.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO $236.7 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in MGIC; 18/04/2018 – Mortgage Insurers Fall as MGIC’s Results Leave Investors Rattled; 09/03/2018 – MGIC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40,904 shares to 118,412 shares, valued at $210.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 5,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,265 shares, and has risen its stake in New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU).

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. WB’s profit will be $136.88 million for 17.24 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

