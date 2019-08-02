Permit Capital Has Upped Its Viacom New (VIAB) Holding by $700,000; Synnex Corp. (SNX) Stock Price Declined While Oberweis Asset Management Lifted Its Position

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Synnex Corp. (SNX) by 173.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 4,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 7,659 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $731,000, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Synnex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $91.95. About 228,440 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 21/05/2018 – OPENGEAR DISTRIBUTORS INGRAM MICRO AND SYNNEX NOW OFFERING GSA PRICING ACROSS ALL OPENGEAR PRODUCTS; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SAYS ON MAY 7, CO, UNIT AMENDED CO’ ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SECURITIZATION PROGRAM BY ENTERING INTO EIGHTH OMNIBUS AMENDMENT – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SNX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT INCREASES LENDING COMMITMENT OF LENDERS TO SIT BY $250 MLN, TO $850 MLN; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 10/05/2018 – DATATEC – YEAR OVER YEAR DECLINE IN UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE AND HEPS RESULT OF SALE OF WESTCON AMERICAS TO SYNNEX WITH EFFECT FROM SEPT 1; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $2.14; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Rev $4.55B; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY REV $4.6 BLN VS $3.5 BLN; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and Solutions

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 285,600 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02 million, up from 260,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $29.39. About 1.86M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 02/04/2018 – CBS INITIAL BID FOR VIACOM TO VALUE CO BELOW VALUE: CNBC/RTRS; 06/03/2018 – Make Some Noise! Nickelodeon Renews Lip Sync Battle Shorties for Season Two; 26/03/2018 – VIACOM INC – VIACOM TO MAKE INVESTMENT IN DAY ZERO; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: PARAMOUNT TO BE MEANINGFULLY PROFITABLE IN 2019; 09/04/2018 – Viacom Is Said to Want CBS to Raise Bid by More Than 20 Percent; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is facing off against Les Moonves in a battle to run CBS-Viacom; 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON; 25/04/2018 – Viacom 2Q Net $266M; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 22/03/2018 – DJ Khaled and Get Schooled Announce New Scholarship under Major Keys Campaign

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 6,984 shares to 30,878 shares, valued at $4.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 79,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,500 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold SNX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 39.63 million shares or 0.99% less from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saturna Cap owns 44,379 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. New York-based Amalgamated Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 10,737 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.02% or 78,565 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 861,342 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Fifth Third Bancshares has 0% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 5,280 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 4,977 shares. 157,461 are owned by Federated Incorporated Pa. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership holds 38,045 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,222 shares. The Tennessee-based Delta Asset Limited Liability Company Tn has invested 0% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 0.01% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 574,678 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest reported 18 shares. Icon Advisers reported 12,900 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 54,002 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

More notable recent SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SYNNEX Corporation Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on March 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SYNNEX Corporation Announces the Appointment of Michael Urban as President of Worldwide Technology Solutions Distribution – PRNewswire” published on January 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synnex: Buy, Sell Or Hold? – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SYNNEX Corporation Honored with Three Microsoft Partner Awards – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SYNNEX Celebrates 15 Years on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) – PRNewswire” with publication date: January 14, 2019.

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Viacom Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VIAB) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “StreetInsider Deal Watch 07/26 – StreetInsider.com” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Viacom (VIAB) Up 2.7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on June 09, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “StreetInsider Deal Watch 08/02 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Deep Value ETF (DVP) a Strong ETF Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.