Permit Capital Has Upped Holding in Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) by $1.01 Million as Share Value Declined; Holder Wasatch Advisors Increased Webster Finl Conn (WBS) Stake

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (WBS) by 6.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 98,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.54% . The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.06M, up from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Webster Finl Corp Conn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.64. About 3,682 shares traded. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.63% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 23/04/2018 – Webster Financial Raises Dividend to 33c Vs. 26c; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.44%; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS WEBSTER’S RATINGS WITH A STABLE OUTLOOK,; 12/03/2018 – Webster Financial Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINL BOOSTS COMMON DIV; 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINL BOOSTS COMMON DIV TO $0.33 FROM $0.26,; EST. $0.27; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, FOLLOWING SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES WILL BE PURCHASED BY UNITED BANK; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY REVENUE OF $282.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 10.6 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Investment Buys New 1% Position in Webster Financial; 09/04/2018 – Conterra Networks Completes Acquisition Of Gulf Coast Regional Fiber-Optic Provider

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 18.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 77,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The hedge fund held 490,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46 million, up from 412,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.59. About 26,964 shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 09/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Reduced Borrower-Paid Premium Rates; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C; 08/05/2018 – MGIC APRIL ENDING PRIMARY DELIQUENT INVENTORY FELL 9.9% Y/Y; 07/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in MGIC; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Hires Leonard (Len) Murray, Account Manager, West Central Region; 04/05/2018 – MGIC hires Greg Korn, Sales Manager — New England; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q New Insurance Written $10.6 Billion; 21/05/2018 – MGIC Promotes Luis Contreras to Vice President – National Account Manager

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18,153 shares to 101,342 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 64,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold WBS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 81.06 million shares or 2.77% less from 83.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership holds 0% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) or 5,200 shares. 6,130 are held by Sei Company. Comerica Bank owns 60,352 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Corp invested in 8,256 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 53,632 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 10,753 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Gru reported 40,953 shares stake. 18,435 are owned by Jefferies Grp Lc. Brinker Cap invested in 24,231 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability owns 10,770 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.01% stake. Regions Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Elk Creek Prns Ltd has invested 0.2% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Swiss Bancorp has invested 0.01% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Fmr Ltd Liability owns 499 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $61,450 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Returns Management Llc reported 0.06% stake. Proshare Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 83,989 shares. 6.12M are held by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss. Cim Invest Mangement Inc holds 36,495 shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt has 0.07% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 258,196 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 126,500 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 351,710 shares. Salem Counselors Inc reported 1,525 shares. Advsr Management Lc holds 0.23% or 279,166 shares in its portfolio. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 11,887 shares. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 1.74% or 874,120 shares. Raymond James And Assocs owns 33,221 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Ajo Lp has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 63,200 shares.