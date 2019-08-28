Permit Capital Has Raised Its Viacom New (VIAB) Stake by $700,000; Share Value Rose; Blackrock (BLK) Position Has Upped by Viking Fund Management Llc

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 285,600 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, up from 260,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $24.37. About 6.32M shares traded or 36.22% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 06/03/2018 – CBS COO WON’T BE DISCUSSING POTENTIAL VIACOM COMBINATION; 04/04/2018 – Thanasis Koukakis: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS sues Redstones over Viacom merger; 04/04/2018 – VIACOM BELIEVES IT DESERVES A MARKET PREMIUM AND SEES COST SYNERGIES OF AT LEAST $1 BILLION IN THE COMBINATION – CNBC, CITING; 17/05/2018 – CBS SAYS BOARD DECISION ON DIVIDEND IS SUBJECT TO DELAWARE COURT APPROVAL -STATEMENT; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS “BOARD VOTE, WHILE COUCHED AS AN EFFORT TO PREVENT SUCH A TRANSACTION, WAS PURE PRETEXT.”; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC – NOW EXPECT OVER $300 MLN IN RUN-RATE SAVINGS IN FISCAL 2019 RELATED TO COST TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES; 03/04/2018 – CBS Submits Initial Bid For Viacom At Price Below Market Value; 03/04/2018 – MinZengWSJ: CBS submits below market value bid for Viacom; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O – REAFFIRMS ADJ OPERATING INCOME GROWTH IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR , EXPECTS IT TO GROW TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS- CEO, CONF CALL

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 28.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 10,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $410.51. About 1.05 million shares traded or 96.91% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 15/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Holding(s) in Company; 27/03/2018 – BlackRock’s Turnhill Says Rates Could Go Above 3% Over Next Two Years (Video); 06/03/2018 – AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS – PUBLISHED ITS RESPONSE TO RECENT INQUIRIES IT HAS RECEIVED FROM BLACKROCK INVESTMENT STEWARDSHIP GROUP; 18/04/2018 – BLACKROCK’S MOORE: U.S BANKS ARE IN `OUTSTANDING SHAPE’; 05/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Issue of Equity; 12/03/2018 – BLACKROCK’S STRATEGIST RICHARD TURNILL SAYS MARKETS EXPECT SOLID U.S. CPI READING TO PAVE WAY FOR ANOTHER FEDERAL RESERVE RATE RISE LATER IN THE MONTH; 05/03/2018 – BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUES: BLACKROCK HOLDS 3.39% STAKE; 06/03/2018 – BLACKROCK IS SAID INTERESTED IN DEUTSCHE BANK UNIT IPO: RTRS; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS AT LEAST FOR 2018, SEE LITTLE CHANCE OF FED INCREASING RATES BEYOND QTRLY PACE OF 25-BASIS-POINT RATE HIKES; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms The Ratings Of Eight Blackrock Closed-end Funds

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsr Ltd Llc reported 19,441 shares stake. Hgk Asset Mgmt accumulated 2,314 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Co owns 11,850 shares. Invest Advisors reported 0.36% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Baldwin Mngmt Ltd Co holds 4,140 shares. Confluence Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 567 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur has invested 2.69% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). 24,486 are owned by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Com Il reported 1.14% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Burns J W & Communications New York stated it has 1,106 shares. 29,042 were accumulated by Covington Mgmt. Moreover, Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Oh has 0.15% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0.07% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Ashfield Cap Partners Limited Liability reported 0.71% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Logan Cap Mngmt owns 742 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.