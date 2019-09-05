Permit Capital Has Increased Its Holding in Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) as Shares Declined; Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Lowered Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) Holding by $13.40 Million; Share Price Rose

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) by 15.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 352,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 1.94 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.34 million, down from 2.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $42.3. About 1.87M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Acquisition Launches Women’s Health Focus on Cancer; 25/04/2018 – BSX SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.37 TO $1.41, SAW $1.35 TO $1.39; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees FY EPS 90c-EPS 94c; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $100 MLN IN POTENTIAL COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS OVER NEXT FOUR YEARS; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: PACT TO BUY NXTHERA; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Buys Women’s Health Business nVision Medical — Deal Digest; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Raises 2018 View To Sales $9.75B-$9.9B; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INFRARED ESOPHAGEAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE IN U.S. IN FIRST HALF OF 2019

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 18.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 77,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The hedge fund held 490,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46 million, up from 412,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.81. About 1.02 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN FOR THE QUARTER WERE $236.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO $236.7 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Hires Leonard (Len) Murray, Account Manager, West Central Region; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – MGIC CEO to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q New Insurance Written $10.6 Billion; 22/03/2018 – MGIC HIRES SEAN VALCAMP, VP, CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER; 08/03/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Releases Monthly Operating Statistics; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $232.1M; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 81,027 shares. Commerce State Bank owns 88,906 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv accumulated 981,252 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Bridgeway Capital accumulated 767,350 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Limited Company reported 0.13% stake. Arizona State Retirement System reported 362,840 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport, Ohio-based fund reported 3,988 shares. 25,875 are owned by Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corp. Aspen Invest Mngmt reported 5,975 shares. Tributary Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 14,400 shares. Bluestein R H & Com has 24,500 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 17.09 million shares. First Advsrs Lp accumulated 1.39 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% or 24,701 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York reported 70,778 shares.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.27M for 27.83 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 144,010 shares to 970,732 shares, valued at $46.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 64,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $61,450 activity.