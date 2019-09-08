Permit Capital Has Boosted Its Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Position; A-R-T- Advisors Increased Its Position in Middleby (MIDD) by $2.40 Million as Stock Price Rose

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 276.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 18,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The hedge fund held 25,143 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 6,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $113.45. About 260,898 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 09/05/2018 – Middleby 1Q Net $65.4M; 03/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS FOR FIREX SRL; 18/05/2018 – Middleby Sees Closing Early in 3; 13/03/2018 Middleby Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOETAP, NITRO BREW COFFEE SYSTEMS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Middleby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MIDD); 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Transaction Structured to Provie Tax Step-Up With Net Present Value of About $150; 21/05/2018 – Middleby at Tour Hosted By CL King Today; 16/05/2018 – Watermill Group’s Acquisition of Cooper & Turner Announced as Winner of the 10th Annual International M&A Awards

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 18.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 77,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The hedge fund held 490,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46M, up from 412,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.7. About 2.43 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 22/05/2018 – MGIC CEO to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 09/04/2018 – MGIC REPORTS REDUCED BORROWER-PAID PREMIUM RATES; 06/03/2018 MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 19/04/2018 – DJ MGIC Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTG); 09/04/2018 – MGIC Invest: Borrower-Paid Mortgage Insurance Premium Rates on Most Popular Premium Plans Have Been Reduced by Average 11%; 18/04/2018 – Mortgage Insurers Fall as MGIC’s Results Leave Investors Rattled; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 12/03/2018 – MGIC promotes Dianna Higgins to Vice President, Internal Audit; 22/03/2018 – MGIC hires Sean Valcamp, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Savings Bank stated it has 49,922 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) or 64,045 shares. Sadoff Investment Management Llc invested in 2.75% or 2.43 million shares. 29,877 were accumulated by Convergence Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com. Lsv Asset invested in 13.78 million shares or 0.29% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 1.19M shares. Capital Returns Management Limited Co stated it has 0.06% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Highlander Cap Ltd Liability owns 91,195 shares. Origin Asset Mgmt Llp holds 227,135 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Lc invested 0.04% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). First Hawaiian Bank holds 23,900 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Inv Technologies Inc has 0.05% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.16% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 158,604 shares. Teewinot Advisers Ltd Liability invested in 1.32% or 300,000 shares. 35.59M were reported by Vanguard Gru.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $61,450 activity.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $51,233 activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 17 investors sold MIDD shares while 108 reduced holdings. only 47 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 52.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 52.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.02% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Westwood Group Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). 13,348 are held by Legacy Partners. 750 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry (Ca). Pnc Services Gru Inc has 10,146 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.01 million were accumulated by Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Liability Co. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Whittier Trust holds 441 shares. 5.58 million were reported by Edgepoint. King Luther Capital holds 0.02% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) or 15,575 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 1.15M shares. Raymond James And owns 10,909 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 3,100 were accumulated by Prudential Financial Inc. D E Shaw & Inc owns 368,812 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 1,578 shares.