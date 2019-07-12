Permit Capital Continues to Hold Holding in Western Digital (WDC); Nuveen Select Tax (NXR) Holder Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Increased Holding by $416,136 as Market Value Rose

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 15.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 138,500 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66M, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 6.33M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax (NXR) by 380.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 29,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,534 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 7,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.12M market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 8,567 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) has risen 3.41% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cna Corporation has 1.43% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 140,000 shares. Aperio Grp Lc has 151,261 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Amer Tx reported 70,575 shares stake. Nexus Inv Mngmt Incorporated has 273,788 shares for 1.94% of their portfolio. Reilly Finance Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 1,072 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 133,376 shares. 4.64 million were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Chevy Chase Tru has 0.05% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Royal London Asset Management Limited stated it has 114,395 shares. Webster Comml Bank N A invested in 1,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dupont Management accumulated 6,449 shares. 442 were reported by Csat Advisory Limited Partnership. Qs Lc holds 0.01% or 13,057 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 52,260 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 490,778 shares.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $272.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Special Opportunities Fund Inc (SPE) by 42,656 shares to 210 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 65,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,327 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA).