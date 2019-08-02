Permit Capital Boosted Stake in Viacom New (VIAB) as Share Price Rose; Columbus Circle Investors Lifted Its Ringcentral (RNG) Holding by $3.79 Million

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 285,600 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, up from 260,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $29.5. About 1.23 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 25/04/2018 – Viacom: Paramount Pictures Returned to Profitability in the Qtr; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 01/05/2018 – Pond5 Taps Talent from Viacom and eBay for Roles of CTO and CRO, Respectively; 04/04/2018 – Viacom will propose a counter offer to CBS bid, sources say; 04/04/2018 – VIACOM BELIEVES IT DESERVES A MARKET PREMIUM AND SEES COST SYNERGIES OF AT LEAST $1 BILLION IN THE COMBINATION – CNBC, CITING; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC – FILMED ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES DECREASED 17% TO $741 MLN IN QUARTER; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS IN COURT FILING IT EXPRESSED DISCOMFORT WITH THE CONTINUED CBS BOARD POSITION OF CHARLES GIFFORD GIVEN CERTAIN INCIDENTS THAT TOOK PLACE IN 2016 AND 2017; 13/04/2018 – CUGGINO: INCLINED TO HAVE MOONVES LEAD COMBINED CBS-VIACOM; 14/05/2018 – Viacom Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – NOGGIN, Nickelodeon’s Preschool Subscription Service, Expands Educational Offerings with Addition of New Spanish-Language Content

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 35,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.79 million, up from 983,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $140.06. About 263,591 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $206,884 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Benjamin F Edwards & Comm Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Congress Asset Management Ma holds 21,160 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 6.28M shares. 5,170 were reported by Tudor Investment Et Al. State Street reported 0.01% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). 2,694 were accumulated by Caxton Lp. Moreover, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP has 0.16% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 109,445 shares. First Mercantile Trust Com reported 5,213 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 94,394 shares. Capital stated it has 9.51 million shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Putnam Invests holds 0.01% or 50,400 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Ptnrs Llp invested 0.15% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Eulav Asset Management holds 0.11% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 23,600 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 0% or 200 shares.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,667 shares to 850,413 shares, valued at $100.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 28,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,876 shares, and cut its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

