Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permianville Royalty Trust 3 6.14 N/A 0.40 6.43 Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 14 4.27 N/A 0.64 18.34

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Permianville Royalty Trust and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Permianville Royalty Trust. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Permianville Royalty Trust is presently more affordable than Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permianville Royalty Trust 0.00% 15.4% 15.4% Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 0.00% 8% 5.2%

Volatility & Risk

Permianville Royalty Trust’s 1.46 beta indicates that its volatility is 46.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. is 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.54 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares and 59.9% of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. shares. Insiders held 31.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares. Competitively, Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Permianville Royalty Trust -0.78% -10.56% -23.03% -0.65% -23.03% 35.11% Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. -0.08% -9.15% -19.93% -25.96% -41.24% -23.81%

For the past year Permianville Royalty Trust had bullish trend while Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. beats Permianville Royalty Trust on 7 of the 10 factors.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. As of September 30, 2016, the company owned 255,019 net mineral acres; leased 19,532 net acres; and held working and royalty interests in 6,233 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as 45 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It serves pipeline and marketing companies. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.