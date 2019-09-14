Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)

Both Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permianville Royalty Trust 3 6.36 N/A 0.40 6.43 Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 12 2.51 N/A 1.74 6.44

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Permianville Royalty Trust. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Permianville Royalty Trust’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permianville Royalty Trust 0.00% 15.4% 15.4% Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Permianville Royalty Trust and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0 0 5 3.00

On the other hand, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s potential upside is 37.67% and its consensus price target is $14.8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Permianville Royalty Trust and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 4.8% and 0% respectively. Permianville Royalty Trust’s share owned by insiders are 31.8%. Competitively, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has 4.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Permianville Royalty Trust -0.78% -10.56% -23.03% -0.65% -23.03% 35.11% Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.81% -4.44% -13.73% -8.36% -8.81% -0.27%

For the past year Permianville Royalty Trust had bullish trend while Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors Permianville Royalty Trust.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.